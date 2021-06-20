Golden Knights could make goaltending change for Game 4

It’s possible the Golden Knights could have a new starting goaltender for Game 4 of their NHL semifinal Sunday against the Montreal Canadiens.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) dives for a puck against the Colorado Avalanche in the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Indications are the Golden Knights could make a goaltending change for Game 4 of their NHL semifinal against the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday.

Robin Lehner was the first goalie off the ice at the Knights’ morning skate Sunday, according to Sportsnet. The first goalie to leave typically starts that night.

Lehner has played one game this postseason, a 7-1 loss in Game 1 of the second round to the Colorado Avalanche on May 30. The last time he appeared before that was May 10.

Marc-Andre Fleury has been the Knights’ primary postseason starter and for the most part has been excellent. The Vezina Trophy finalist is 9-6 with a .921 save percentage and a 1.97 goals-against average. Fleury did misplay a puck late in Game 3 that led directly to Montreal right wing Josh Anderson’s game-tying goal with 1:55 left in the third period.

Anderson scored again in overtime to give the Canadiens a 2-1 series lead.

Knights coach Pete DeBoer declined to confirm his starting goaltender Sunday morning. Defenseman Zach Whitecloud said the team has confidence in both Lehner and Fleury.

“You saw what they did this year,” Whitecloud said. “You saw what each one could do. I think I speak for all the guys on the team, we have confidence in both of them. We’re going to go out and get the job done.”

Lehner and Fleury were the best goaltending tandem in the NHL this season. They won the Jennings Trophy for allowing the fewest goals in the league.

Fleury did most of the heavy lifting after a concussion forced Lehner to miss more than a month. Fleury was 26-10 with a 1.98 goals-against average and .928 save percentage in the regular season. He also moved into third-place on the all-time wins list.

Lehner was 13-4-2 with a 2.29 goals-against average and .913 save percentage. His one playoff start went poorly, but he played well for the Knights last postseason.

He was 9-7 with a 1.99 goals-against average and .917 save percentage. Lehner becoming the primary starter that playoff run didn’t sit well with Fleury’s agent Allan Walsh, who tweeted a picture of his client with a sword in his back. The word “DeBoer” was written on the sword.

The Knights still brought both goaltenders back and reaped the rewards by tying for the most regular-season points in the NHL. They’ve mainly used Fleury in the playoffs, but it’s possible they could use Lehner in a key spot Sunday.

“I’m sure (Lehner will) be ready (if he plays),” left wing William Carrier said. “We’ve got a great combination of two goalies. They can play. Obviously, (Fleury) has been hot for us. Whatever they do, I think the team has 100 percent confidence in everyone in there.”

