Golden Knights could make goaltending change for Game 5

The Golden Knights might switch goalies for the second straight game Tuesday when they face the Montreal Canadiens in Game 5 of their semifinal series at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury blocks shot off his left shoulder during the second period of Game 2 in an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Wild left wing Jordan Greenway (18) shoves Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during the second period of an NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights might switch goaltenders for the second straight game Tuesday when they face the Montreal Canadiens in Game 5 of their semifinal series at T-Mobile Arena.

Marc-Andre Fleury left the Knights’ morning skate before Robin Lehner, meaning he is projected to start. Fleury did not play in Game 4 on Sunday after appearing in eight straight games. Lehner started and was sensational, making 27 saves in a 2-1 overtime win.

Coach Pete DeBoer said Sunday night he made the change because he thought Fleury was fatigued. The 36-year-old has made 15 starts since the playoffs began May 16.

“We wouldn’t be here without (Fleury) and how he’s played for us, but it’s a lot of hockey,” DeBoer said. “For me, knowing (Lehner), knowing how hard he’s worked and knowing the goalie he is, the gamble to play him having not played a lot lately was no bigger than the gamble of playing a fatigued, in my mind, goalie with no rest really on the horizon.”

Now, the Knights appear set to go back to Fleury after he got extra rest.

The Vezina Trophy finalist is 9-6 with a 1.97 goals-against average and .921 save percentage this postseason. He stopped 44 of the 50 shots he faced in Games 2 and 3 against the Canadiens, both losses. Fleury misplayed a puck in the third period of Game 3 that led to a game-tying goal with 1:55 remaining in regulation.

DeBoer said the play had “nothing to do” with his decision to start Lehner in Game 4. Lehner’s impressive performance also doesn’t appear to have deterred the Knights from going back to Fleury.

The two goaltenders had fun with the questions surrounding who was going to start Game 5 on Tuesday morning. Rookie Logan Thompson, the American Hockey League’s goaltender of the year, was actually the first one off the ice. Normally that would mean he was the expected starter.

Lehner tweeted that he told Thompson to go off first.

I told Logan to go off first:) — Robin Lehner (@RobinLehner) June 22, 2021

The scene was a window into how loosely Fleury and Lehner approached the situation. The two, especially Lehner, have been praised by teammates for always being willing to support and help the other one no matter who is playing.

The two won the Jennings Trophy for allowing the fewest goals in the NHL in the regular season.

“They created a pretty good bond,” defenseman Nick Holden said. “A partnership where they’re helping each other out when the other guy’s not in. Helping with shooters, tendencies and stuff like that. Throughout the year, they’ve relied on each other to push each other.”

Also, center Chandler Stephenson participated in the Golden Knights’ optional morning skate Tuesday.

Stephenson has missed three consecutive games with an upper-body injury. DeBoer said Stephenson is considered a game-time decision for Game 5.

Stephenson has six assists in 14 playoff games. The team’s top line has struggled in his absence. Right wing Mark Stone has no points against the Canadiens, and left wing Max Pacioretty has two assists.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.