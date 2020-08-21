Golden Knights could start next series days earlier

The Knights still don’t know who they’re playing or when they’re playing, but they’re trying to take advantage of a break in their schedule.

Vegas Golden Knights' Mark Stone (61) and Shea Theodore (27) celebrate a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

St. Louis Blues' Ivan Barbashev (49) checks Vancouver Canucks' J.T. Miller (9) during the third period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series in Edmonton, Alberta, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Pete DeBoer is dealing with a typical postseason coaching dilemma: How to build in rest for his players while keeping them sharp.

The NHL decided to throw another ball into that juggling act this year. The Golden Knights, as of Friday afternoon, had two possible dates for their next game.

The second round of the postseason was tentatively scheduled to begin Tuesday, but the league moved that up. Colorado and Dallas will now play the first game of their series Saturday. The Knights could have their first contest shifted too.

DeBoer said he was anticipating either a Sunday or Tuesday start, depending on when the St. Louis and Vancouver series ends. The Knights play the winner.

“You’re never going to complain about time off in the playoffs because you know once it starts, this is going to come quickly,” DeBoer said. “We’ll take the rest and use it in the best way we can.”

DeBoer said the Knights took a couple days off to “reset” after their five-game victory over Chicago in the first round. Then, it was back to work. He said the team had a good practice Friday and he’ll build game-like situations into the workouts to keep guys going hard until the next game.

“It’s nice to have a couple days off,” right wing Reilly Smith said. “You get to spend some time with your teammates and get your head away from the game. We’re not really sure how quick this turnaround is going to be, so I think what’s important for us is getting the most out of practices right now because we could be playing in two days. We just don’t know.”

Smith sticks to TV

One entertainment option the Knights have in the bubble is simply watching other playoff games. The Blackhawks, for instance, were in Rogers Place for the Knights’ final round-robin contest against the Colorado Avalanche.

Smith said, however, he prefers to stay at the hotel to see games.

“Other guys have gone to the games,” Smith said. “We don’t exactly have the best seats. … Some guys like that experience. It’s just a different atmosphere. … No crowd noise. You kind of hear everything out there.”

Silver Knights find radio home

Henderson Silver Knights games will be broadcast on the radio at 1230 The Game (KLAV).

The station will air all the Silver Knights preseason, regular season and postseason games, plus a 30-minutes pre- and post-game show.

The Golden Knights’ American Hockey League affiliate is still months away from its first game. The AHL announced a revised start date of Dec. 4 in July.

The team will play games in Orleans Arena while its new rink on the site of the former Henderson Pavilion is being built.

