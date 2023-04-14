Golden Knights debut team pet ahead of Stanley Cup playoffs

Just in time to cheer for the Golden Knights during the Stanley Cup playoffs, the team has debuted its first-ever team pet, Goldie.

In a video tweeted by the team Friday, Jack Eichel, Shea Theodore, Mark Stone, Michael Amadio and Teddy Blueger are seen sitting around the locker room discussing how they still don’t have a team pet.

“We’re 6 years old. We can handle it,” Theodore says.

The players continue their banter before Stone reveals his solution. He opens the door and a Vegas Viva wheels in Goldie, the team’s new goldfish.

Will she bring good luck to the team as they look to finish out the “The Goldie Age” crowned as Stanley Cup champions?

Only time will tell.

