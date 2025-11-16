Golden Knights defeat Blues to snap 4-game losing skid
Right wing Braeden Bowman scored his first NHL goal in his second career game, and the Golden Knights snapped a four-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Saturday night.
Bowman scored a power-play goal from the weak side of the crease with 5:02 remaining in the first period to give the Knights a 2-0 lead.
Left wing Brandon Saad scored his first goal of the season 2:06 earlier, and defenseman Noah Hanifin scored 36 seconds into the second period for the Knights (8-4-5).
Goaltender Akira Schmid made 21 saves, and center Tomas Hertl scored for the third straight game.
The Knights face the Minnesota Wild at Grand Casino Arena on Sunday in the second leg of a back-to-back.
Up next
Who: Golden Knights at Wild
When: 3 p.m. Sunday
Where: Grand Casino Arena, St. Paul, Minnesota
TV: KMCC-34
Radio: KKGK (1340 AM/98.9 FM)
Line: Knights -125; total 6 1/2