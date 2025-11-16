Golden Knights defeat Blues to snap 4-game losing skid

Right wing Braeden Bowman scored his first NHL goal, and the Golden Knights snapped a four-game losing streak with a win over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.

Vegas Golden Knights' Kaedan Korczak (6) and St. Louis Blues' Nathan Walker (26) chase after a loose puck along the boards during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vegas Golden Knights' Cole Reinhardt (23) chases after a loose puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vegas Golden Knights' Colton Sissons (10) is checked on by teammate Noah Hanifin (15) after being hit with a high stick from St. Louis Blues' Nathan Walker (26) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Akira Schmid watches the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Blues' Colton Parayko (55) is unable to score past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Akira Schmid (40) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Blues' Brayden Schenn (10) passes as Vegas Golden Knights' Noah Hanifin (15) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vegas Golden Knights' Cole Reinhardt (23) gets tangled up with St. Louis Blues goaltender Joel Hofer (30) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vegas Golden Knights' Brandon Saad is congratulated by teammates Jeremy Lauzon, left, and Kaedan Korczak (6) after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vegas Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar (55) and St. Louis Blues' Jimmy Snuggerud (21) battle for a loose puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vegas Golden Knights' Braeden Bowman (42) and St. Louis Blues' Cam Fowler (17) battle for a loose puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vegas Golden Knights' Braeden Bowman (42) shoots past St. Louis Blues' Justin Faulk (72) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vegas Golden Knights' Braeden Bowman (42) scores past St. Louis Blues goaltender Joel Hofer (30) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Right wing Braeden Bowman scored his first NHL goal in his second career game, and the Golden Knights snapped a four-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Saturday night.

Bowman scored a power-play goal from the weak side of the crease with 5:02 remaining in the first period to give the Knights a 2-0 lead.

Left wing Brandon Saad scored his first goal of the season 2:06 earlier, and defenseman Noah Hanifin scored 36 seconds into the second period for the Knights (8-4-5).

Goaltender Akira Schmid made 21 saves, and center Tomas Hertl scored for the third straight game.

The Knights face the Minnesota Wild at Grand Casino Arena on Sunday in the second leg of a back-to-back.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Up next

Who: Golden Knights at Wild

When: 3 p.m. Sunday

Where: Grand Casino Arena, St. Paul, Minnesota

TV: KMCC-34

Radio: KKGK (1340 AM/98.9 FM)

Line: Knights -125; total 6 1/2