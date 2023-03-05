Golden Knights defeat Canadiens in new goalie’s first start

Left wing Ivan Barbashev scored twice, and the Golden Knights defeated the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday.

Barbashev’s goals were his first with the Knights after being acquired in a trade with the St. Louis Blues on Feb. 26. Fellow deadline pickup Jonathan Quick earned the win in net in his first start with his new team.

Defenseman Shea Theodore and left wing Reilly Smith also scored for the Knights. Defenseman Mike Matheson, right wing Alex Belzile and left wing Rafael Harvey-Pinard scored for the Canadiens, who rallied from trailing 3-0 to make the game interesting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.