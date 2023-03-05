57°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights defeat Canadiens in new goalie’s first start

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 5, 2023 - 10:33 am
 
Updated March 5, 2023 - 5:29 pm
Vegas Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev is congratulated after scoring a goal against the Mo ...
Vegas Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev is congratulated after scoring a goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Jonathan Quick makes a save during the first period of an NHL h ...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Jonathan Quick makes a save during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens, Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)
Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) plays against Montreal Canadiens center Christian D ...
Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) plays against Montreal Canadiens center Christian Dvorak (28) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)
Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) skates with the puck against the Montrea ...
Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) skates with the puck against the Montreal Canadiens during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)
Montreal Canadiens defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic (26) skates with the puck against Vegas Golde ...
Montreal Canadiens defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic (26) skates with the puck against Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) passes the puck during the second period of ...
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) passes the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens, Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)
Montreal Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson (8) skates with the puck against Vegas Golden Knigh ...
Montreal Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson (8) skates with the puck against Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) shoots the puck during the second period of a ...
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) shoots the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens, Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)
Vegas Golden Knights center Paul Cotter (43) plays against the Montreal Canadiens during the se ...
Vegas Golden Knights center Paul Cotter (43) plays against the Montreal Canadiens during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)
Montreal Canadiens center Rem Pitlick (32) skates against Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayd ...
Montreal Canadiens center Rem Pitlick (32) skates against Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)
Montreal Canadiens left wing Rafael Harvey-Pinard (49) skates with the puck during the first pe ...
Montreal Canadiens left wing Rafael Harvey-Pinard (49) skates with the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Jonathan Quick prepares prior to an NHL hockey game against the ...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Jonathan Quick prepares prior to an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens, Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)
T-Mobile Arena is viewed prior to an NHL hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the M ...
T-Mobile Arena is viewed prior to an NHL hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Montreal Canadiens, Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)

Left wing Ivan Barbashev scored twice, and the Golden Knights defeated the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday.

Barbashev’s goals were his first with the Knights after being acquired in a trade with the St. Louis Blues on Feb. 26. Fellow deadline pickup Jonathan Quick earned the win in net in his first start with his new team.

Defenseman Shea Theodore and left wing Reilly Smith also scored for the Knights. Defenseman Mike Matheson, right wing Alex Belzile and left wing Rafael Harvey-Pinard scored for the Canadiens, who rallied from trailing 3-0 to make the game interesting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

