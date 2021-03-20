68°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Golden Knights

Golden Knights defeat Los Angeles Kings to wrap up 1st half

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 19, 2021 - 9:38 pm
 
Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty, left, scores past Los Angeles Kings goaltender J ...
Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty, left, scores past Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 19, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) celebrates afer scoring past Los Angeles Kin ...
Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) celebrates afer scoring past Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick, left, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 19, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) is chased by Los Angeles Kings left wing Ale ...
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) is chased by Los Angeles Kings left wing Alex Iafallo (19) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 19, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Los Angeles Kings left wing Alex Iafallo (19) celebrates his goal with teammates during the fir ...
Los Angeles Kings left wing Alex Iafallo (19) celebrates his goal with teammates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday, March 19, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick stops a shot during the first period of the team's ...
Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick stops a shot during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday, March 19, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Los Angeles Kings left wing Alex Iafallo, right, scores during the first period of the team's N ...
Los Angeles Kings left wing Alex Iafallo, right, scores during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday, March 19, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Los Angeles Kings coach Todd McLellan, back right, looks up at the screen during a break in the ...
Los Angeles Kings coach Todd McLellan, back right, looks up at the screen during a break in the action during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday, March 19, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) controls the puck in front of Los Angeles K ...
Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) controls the puck in front of Los Angeles Kings center Blake Lizotte during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 19, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick, center, gives up a goal to Vegas Golden Knights ce ...
Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick, center, gives up a goal to Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson, right front, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 19, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) collides with Los Angeles Kings center Blake L ...
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) collides with Los Angeles Kings center Blake Lizotte during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 19, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Vegas Golden Knights coach Peter DeBoer argues a call during the second period of the team's NH ...
Vegas Golden Knights coach Peter DeBoer argues a call during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings on Friday, March 19, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Los Angeles Kings center Andreas Athanasiou (22) works against Vegas Golden Knights left wing T ...
Los Angeles Kings center Andreas Athanasiou (22) works against Vegas Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 19, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Los Angeles Kings center Trevor Moore (12) celebrates his goal with Matt Roy (3) and Jaret Ande ...
Los Angeles Kings center Trevor Moore (12) celebrates his goal with Matt Roy (3) and Jaret Anderson-Dolan (28) during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday, March 19, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Max Pacioretty scored two goals, William Karlsson and William Carrier each added one and the Golden Knights wrapped up the first half of their season by defeating the Los Angeles Kings 4-2 on Friday in Staples Center.

Goaltender Robin Lehner won in his first start since Feb. 7. The Knights improved to 21-6-1 and will begin the second half with a five-point lead over the Colorado Avalanche for first place in the West Division.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

