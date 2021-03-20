Golden Knights defeat Los Angeles Kings to wrap up 1st half
The Golden Knights won their fifth straight game Friday to end the first half of their season in first place in the West Division.
Max Pacioretty scored two goals, William Karlsson and William Carrier each added one and the Golden Knights wrapped up the first half of their season by defeating the Los Angeles Kings 4-2 on Friday in Staples Center.
Goaltender Robin Lehner won in his first start since Feb. 7. The Knights improved to 21-6-1 and will begin the second half with a five-point lead over the Colorado Avalanche for first place in the West Division.
