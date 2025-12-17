Golden Knights defenseman practices, close to returning

Defenseman Jeremy Lauzon is nearing a return from an injury and could be an option when the Golden Knights face the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena.

Detroit Red Wings right wing Jonatan Berggren (48) and Golden Knights defenseman Jeremy Lauzon (5) battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Defenseman Jeremy Lauzon was a full-contact participant at practice Tuesday and could be an option for the Golden Knights when they face the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena.

Lauzon hasn’t played since Nov. 15 because of an undisclosed injury he suffered in the second period against the St. Louis Blues. He returned Monday in a noncontact role.

“It’s hard when you get injured,” Lauzon said. “You’re not around the team, and you’re trying to get back to 100 percent, or close to it. But you’re just trying to stay positive and take it a day at a time.”

Lauzon has four assists in 17 games and is a plus-3, but leads the Knights with nine minor penalties taken.

It would be tough to find a reason to get him back into the lineup. His replacement, Ben Hutton, has four goals — tied for fourth most in the NHL among defensemen since Nov. 16 — on the third pairing with Kaedan Korczak.

“Ben has been unbelievable,” Lauzon said. “He stepped up his game. Obviously scored some big goals for us.”

Lauzon’s return is timely, though, with No. 1 defenseman Shea Theodore missing practice with an upper-body injury. Coach Bruce Cassidy said he will assess where Theodore is Wednesday morning.

Center Jack Eichel (illness) left practice early and didn’t take part in power-play drills at the end of the session. Eichel took a maintenance day Monday.

Cassidy also confirmed that center William Karlsson and goaltender Adin Hill remain week to week with lower-body injuries.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.