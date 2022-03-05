Golden Knights defenseman signs contract extension

Defenseman Ben Hutton signed a two-year, $1.7 million contract extension with the Golden Knights, the team announced Saturday.

Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton (17) skates with the puck as goaltender Robin Lehner (90) guards the goal behind him during the second period of a NHL hockey game on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Hutton, 28, was signed by the Knights on Oct. 28 as a free agent but has played valuable minutes while several defensemen were injured. He recorded his 100th career point with a goal in Friday’s 5-4 victory at Anaheim.

In 35 games, Hutton has two goals and nine points to go with 16 penalty minutes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

