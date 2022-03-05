Golden Knights defenseman signs contract extension
Defenseman Ben Hutton signed a two-year, $1.7 million contract extension with the Golden Knights, the team announced Saturday.
Hutton, 28, was signed by the Knights on Oct. 28 as a free agent but has played valuable minutes while several defensemen were injured. He recorded his 100th career point with a goal in Friday’s 5-4 victory at Anaheim.
In 35 games, Hutton has two goals and nine points to go with 16 penalty minutes.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
