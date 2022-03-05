55°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Golden Knights

Golden Knights defenseman signs contract extension

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 5, 2022 - 2:03 pm
 
Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton (17) skates with the puck as goaltender Robin Lehner (90) ...
Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton (17) skates with the puck as goaltender Robin Lehner (90) guards the goal behind him during the second period of a NHL hockey game on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Defenseman Ben Hutton signed a two-year, $1.7 million contract extension with the Golden Knights, the team announced Saturday.

Hutton, 28, was signed by the Knights on Oct. 28 as a free agent but has played valuable minutes while several defensemen were injured. He recorded his 100th career point with a goal in Friday’s 5-4 victory at Anaheim.

In 35 games, Hutton has two goals and nine points to go with 16 penalty minutes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas gas prices hit all-time high after overnight spike
Las Vegas gas prices hit all-time high after overnight spike
2
Industrial park another step closer to replacing shuttered casino
Industrial park another step closer to replacing shuttered casino
3
Bill would raise tax reporting limit for casino jackpots
Bill would raise tax reporting limit for casino jackpots
4
Manager accused of stealing over $100K from Strip restaurant
Manager accused of stealing over $100K from Strip restaurant
5
New video shows moments before deadliest crash in Nevada records
New video shows moments before deadliest crash in Nevada records
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST