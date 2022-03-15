78°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Golden Knights

Golden Knights defenseman to make NHL debut against Winnipeg

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 15, 2022 - 4:53 pm
 
Henderson Silver Knights defenseman Brayden Pachal (94) takes a shot on goal during the second ...
Henderson Silver Knights defenseman Brayden Pachal (94) takes a shot on goal during the second period of an AHL hockey game against the Bakersfield Condors at Orleans Arena on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights will have a new face in Tuesday’s lineup against the Winnipeg Jets.

Defenseman Brayden Pachal will make his NHL debut as the Knights attempt to stop a four-game losing streak. He will be on the team’s third defense pair with Dylan Coghlan for the road game.

Pachal has one goal and seven assists in 47 games with the Silver Knights this season. The 22-year-old is the eighth player to make his NHL debut with the Golden Knights this season.

The others are forwards Paul Cotter, Pavel Dorofeyev, Ben Jones, Jake Leschyshyn and Jonas Rondbjerg and defensemen Kaedan Korczak and Daniil Miromanov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders play waiting game on top free-agent target
Raiders play waiting game on top free-agent target
2
SuperBook VP wonders if bettors had inside information on Tom Brady
SuperBook VP wonders if bettors had inside information on Tom Brady
3
Russian oligarch who funneled money to Nevada candidates indicted
Russian oligarch who funneled money to Nevada candidates indicted
4
Raiders fall behind division foes as free agency begins
Raiders fall behind division foes as free agency begins
5
Pearl Jam returns to Vegas for first time in 16 years
Pearl Jam returns to Vegas for first time in 16 years
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST