Golden Knights defenseman to make NHL debut against Winnipeg

The Golden Knights will welcome a new face into their lineup Tuesday at Winnipeg. It’s the eighth time they’ve had a player make his NHL debut this season.

Henderson Silver Knights defenseman Brayden Pachal (94) takes a shot on goal during the second period of an AHL hockey game against the Bakersfield Condors at Orleans Arena on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights will have a new face in Tuesday’s lineup against the Winnipeg Jets.

Defenseman Brayden Pachal will make his NHL debut as the Knights attempt to stop a four-game losing streak. He will be on the team’s third defense pair with Dylan Coghlan for the road game.

Pachal has one goal and seven assists in 47 games with the Silver Knights this season. The 22-year-old is the eighth player to make his NHL debut with the Golden Knights this season.

The others are forwards Paul Cotter, Pavel Dorofeyev, Ben Jones, Jake Leschyshyn and Jonas Rondbjerg and defensemen Kaedan Korczak and Daniil Miromanov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

