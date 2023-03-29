Golden Knights defenseman to miss Sharks game with injury

A key member of the Golden Knights’ blue line won’t travel with the team for Thursday’s game against the San Jose Sharks because of an undisclosed injury.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) checks Edmonton Oilers center Derek Ryan (10) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore is considered day to day with an undisclosed injury and will not travel with the team for Thursday’s game in San Jose, coach Bruce Cassidy said Wednesday.

Theodore was hurt in Tuesday’s 7-4 loss to the Edmonton Oilers and didn’t play in the third period. Cassidy said defenseman Ben Hutton will play against the Sharks as a result.

Theodore, 27, is in the midst of an impressive season with the Knights. He has 41 points in 54 games. He ranks seventh on the team in scoring and is second among defensemen.

