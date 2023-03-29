62°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Golden Knights

Golden Knights defenseman to miss Sharks game with injury

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 29, 2023 - 12:50 pm
 
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) checks Edmonton Oilers center Derek Ryan (10 ...
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) checks Edmonton Oilers center Derek Ryan (10) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore is considered day to day with an undisclosed injury and will not travel with the team for Thursday’s game in San Jose, coach Bruce Cassidy said Wednesday.

Theodore was hurt in Tuesday’s 7-4 loss to the Edmonton Oilers and didn’t play in the third period. Cassidy said defenseman Ben Hutton will play against the Sharks as a result.

Theodore, 27, is in the midst of an impressive season with the Knights. He has 41 points in 54 games. He ranks seventh on the team in scoring and is second among defensemen.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Another Las Vegas resort to charge some guests for parking
Another Las Vegas resort to charge some guests for parking
2
A high-profile restaurant and a downtown brewery close in Las Vegas
A high-profile restaurant and a downtown brewery close in Las Vegas
3
$139K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$139K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
4
Familiar Strip buildings demolished to make way for retail complex
Familiar Strip buildings demolished to make way for retail complex
5
Sammy Hagar to play Van Halen classics in Vegas show
Sammy Hagar to play Van Halen classics in Vegas show
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Knights reach deep into goaltending depth as injuries mount
Knights reach deep into goaltending depth as injuries mount
‘Warrior’ or ‘stupidity?’ Alec Martinez sets standard for blocking shots
‘Warrior’ or ‘stupidity?’ Alec Martinez sets standard for blocking shots
Knights’ new center learning little things that come with trade
Knights’ new center learning little things that come with trade
Golden Knights trade for Stanley Cup-winning goaltender
Golden Knights trade for Stanley Cup-winning goaltender
Knights forward out indefinitely with lower-body injury
Knights forward out indefinitely with lower-body injury
Knights’ new goaltender to debut against Montreal Canadiens
Knights’ new goaltender to debut against Montreal Canadiens