Golden Knights defensemen handle scoring load in Game 1 win

The Golden Knights’ blue line finished with three goals and six points in a convincing win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. Five of the six defensemen had a point.

Golden Knights defenseman Nick Holden (22) is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a goal during the third period of Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, June 14, 2021. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights have been winning with depth throughout the postseason, and different players have stepped up nearly every game.

On Monday in Game 1 against the Montreal Canadiens in the NHL semifinal series, it was the defensemen’s turn to shine.

The Knights’ blue line finished with three goals and six points in a 4-1 win at T-Mobile Arena. The Knights became the third team in the last 10 years to have three defensemen score in a playoff game and the second in NHL history to have that happen in the third round or later.

“We talked about making sure the D were getting up in the play and making sure we had good gaps if pucks turned over,” defenseman Nick Holden said. “It ended up we were able to jump up and get some pucks, obviously score some goals and make some plays. That’s always big when you get contributions from different places, and tonight was one of those nights.”

Five of the six defensemen finished with a point. Shea Theodore had two, including his first goal of the playoffs.

It was Theodore’s first goal since May 3, snapping an 18-game goal-less drought dating to the regular season. He also got the primary assist on the Knights’ second goal by faking a shot and passing to defenseman Alec Martinez.

“The fact that he got one early here is a good sign,” coach Pete DeBoer said. “He needed it. Hopefully he relaxes a little bit now. I thought he was outstanding.”

The one defenseman held off the scoresheet was Alex Pietrangelo. But the marquee free agent signing still led the team in shots on goal (seven) and ice time (25:26). No one else had more than three shots.

“He’s great at joining the rush,” Theodore said. “That kind of gets them on their heels a little bit, so when we start to roll over shifts, the next group out is kind of doing the same thing.”

Pietrangelo being the lone holdout on the offensive end shows how many players the Knights had contributing.

The Knights were first in goals (36) and second in points (142) by defensemen in the regular season. The blue line’s huge performance in Game 1 means the Knights are first in both categories in the playoffs.

They lead in goals by three and points by nine.

“Our defense contributing offensively is something that’s been part of our foundation all year,” DeBoer said. “We’ve relied on those guys to chip in offensively for us, and they’re a big part of our identity. They did it tonight.”

Here are three more takeaways from the win:

1. Third line shines

DeBoer said the third line of left wing Mattias Janmark, center Nicolas Roy and right wing Alex Tuch was the team’s best.

Tuch’s speed caused issues for the Canadiens, and the three finished plus-one after Janmark scored with 7:02 left in the second period.

The Knights had a 5-1 edge in high-danger scoring chances with the line on the ice at five-on-five.

“That was one line that consistently all night, every time we threw them out there, they were very good,” DeBoer said.

2. Depth comes through again

The Knights’ blue line stepped up in a game in which some of the team’s best forwards didn’t contribute offensively.

The team’s top line of left wing Max Pacioretty, center Chandler Stephenson and right wing Mark Stone had one shot on goal each. Stephenson was the only one of the three to finish with a point. Left wing Jonathan Marchessault didn’t get on the scoresheet, either.

It didn’t matter, though, because the Knights had 10 other players with a point.

“To get deeper and deeper in the playoffs, you need scoring from everywhere,” Holden said. “If you can get guys contributing that aren’t big guns, you’re going to win games.”

3. Series lead

The Knights have a 1-0 lead in a series for the first time this postseason and the sixth time in their history.

They’re 4-1 when leading after a Game 1.

“I like how we built our game tonight, and I thought we controlled it over the last 40 minutes,” DeBoer said. “We’ve got to show up for Game 2 and do the same thing when we drop the puck in the first period.”

