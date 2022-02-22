Golden Knights defensemen return to practice Monday

Ducks right wing Troy Terry (19) and Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) collide while skating for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Dec. 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) collides with Seattle Kraken left wing Max McCormick (71) in the second period during an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Golden Knights defense might be close to receiving a much-needed boost for the stretch drive.

Injured defensemen Zach Whitecloud and Alec Martinez were full participants during Monday’s optional skate at City National Arena.

The Knights don’t play until Friday at Arizona, allowing them a chance to regain their timing before being activated from injured reserve if healthy. Coach Pete DeBoer did not indicate whether he expected them to be ready by then.

Whitecloud has been out since Jan. 29 with a broken foot, and the Knights have missed his versatility. The 25-year-old has a career-high six goals and matched his previous career best with 12 points in 31 games. He also leads the team with a plus-13 rating.

Martinez sustained a severe facial laceration that required more than 50 stitches and a head injury when he was kicked by the skate of Minnesota’s Brandon Duhaime in a game Nov. 11. Every time he has appeared close to returning, he has suffered a setback in his recovery, including a bout with COVID-19.

Without Martinez and Whitecloud, the Knights have been one of the NHL’s leakiest defenses. They allow the fifth-most high-danger chances per 60 minutes, according to NaturalStatTrick.com.

“When I look at our season, we’ve missed (Mark) Stone, we’ve missed (Max) Pacioretty, we’ve missed (Jack) Eichel. We’ve missed those guys,” DeBoer said. “But for me, when guys like Martinez and Whitecloud are out of the lineup, we really miss those guys. Defending around our net, penalty killing. They’re as important pieces for us as those other guys.”

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.