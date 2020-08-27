Golden Knights delay media availability for unknown reasons
The Golden Knights’ media availability was delayed Thursday morning in Edmonton, Alberta, and will take place at a time to be determined.
The Knights are scheduled to play the Vancouver Canucks in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals at 6:45 p.m. Pacific time at Rogers Place.
It is unclear whether the delay in the Knights’ scheduled videoconference call with the media was a change in the schedule or related to a tweet Thursday from San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane.
We the @TheOfficialHDA have formally requested the @NHL to suspend all playoff games today. We strongly feel this sends a clear message that human rights take priority over sports.
— Evander Kane (@evanderkane_9) August 27, 2020
Players and coach Pete DeBoer were scheduled to speak beginning at 9:45 a.m. Pacific, but the league announced a delay almost 30 minutes later.
Kane posted on behalf of the Hockey Diversity Alliance a formal request to the NHL to suspend all playoff games Thursday.
“We strongly feel this sends a clear message that human rights take priority over sports,” Kane wrote on his verified Twitter account.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
