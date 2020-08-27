Golden Knights delay media availability for unknown reasons

It is unclear whether the delay in the Knights’ videoconference call was a change in the schedule or related to a tweet Thursday from San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane.

Vegas Golden Knights celebrate a win over the Vancouver Canucks in Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Golden Knights’ media availability was delayed Thursday morning in Edmonton, Alberta, and will take place at a time to be determined.

The Knights are scheduled to play the Vancouver Canucks in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals at 6:45 p.m. Pacific time at Rogers Place.

It is unclear whether the delay in the Knights’ scheduled videoconference call with the media was a change in the schedule or related to a tweet Thursday from San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane.

We the @TheOfficialHDA have formally requested the @NHL to suspend all playoff games today. We strongly feel this sends a clear message that human rights take priority over sports. — Evander Kane (@evanderkane_9) August 27, 2020

Players and coach Pete DeBoer were scheduled to speak beginning at 9:45 a.m. Pacific, but the league announced a delay almost 30 minutes later.

Kane posted on behalf of the Hockey Diversity Alliance a formal request to the NHL to suspend all playoff games Thursday.

“We strongly feel this sends a clear message that human rights take priority over sports,” Kane wrote on his verified Twitter account.

