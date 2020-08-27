102°F
Golden Knights delay media availability for unknown reasons

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 27, 2020 - 10:43 am
 
Updated August 27, 2020 - 10:49 am

The Golden Knights’ media availability was delayed Thursday morning in Edmonton, Alberta, and will take place at a time to be determined.

The Knights are scheduled to play the Vancouver Canucks in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals at 6:45 p.m. Pacific time at Rogers Place.

It is unclear whether the delay in the Knights’ scheduled videoconference call with the media was a change in the schedule or related to a tweet Thursday from San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane.

Players and coach Pete DeBoer were scheduled to speak beginning at 9:45 a.m. Pacific, but the league announced a delay almost 30 minutes later.

Kane posted on behalf of the Hockey Diversity Alliance a formal request to the NHL to suspend all playoff games Thursday.

“We strongly feel this sends a clear message that human rights take priority over sports,” Kane wrote on his verified Twitter account.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

