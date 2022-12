Golden Knights players and staff visited pediatric patients and donated gifts Friday at the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation. Here are photos from the event.

Patient McKinley Eisenberg, 12, is given a gift bag by Mark Stone (61) as the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation are joined by Golden Knights players and staff to visit pediatric patients and donate gifts on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

William Karlsson (81) joins patient Mykala Earley and mascot Chance the Gila monster for a photo as the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation are joined by Golden Knights players and staff to visit pediatric patients and donate gifts on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Mark Stone (61) delivers gifts as the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation are joined by Golden Knights players and staff to visit pediatric patients and donate gifts on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Cure 4 The Kids Foundation receive a check by the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation as players and staff visit pediatric patients and donate gifts on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Patient McKinley Eisenberg, 12, builds a Lego character with Jonathan Marchessault (81), Phil Kessel (8) and Brayden McNabb (3) as work to build a Lego character as Zach Whitecloud signs autographs with another patient as the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation are joined by Golden Knights players and staff to visit pediatric patients and donate gifts on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Keegan Kolesar (55) joins patients and parents too make handmade ornaments as the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation are joined by Golden Knights players and staff to visit pediatric patients and donate gifts on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A patient receives a gift bag from Mark Stone (61) as Jonathan Marchessault (81) gives another as the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation are joined by Golden Knights players and staff to visit pediatric patients and donate gifts on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

William Karlsson (81) and Alec Martinez (23) chat with patients and parents as the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation are joined by Golden Knights players and staff to visit pediatric patients and donate gifts on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Chance the Gila monster poses for a picture with patient Johnathan Mejia, 11, as the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation are joined by Golden Knights players and staff to visit pediatric patients and donate gifts on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Patients hang out with players as the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation are joined by Golden Knights players and staff to visit pediatric patients and donate gifts on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Patient McKinley Eisenberg, 12, and Brayden McNabb (3) work to build a Lego character as the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation are joined by Golden Knights players and staff to visit pediatric patients and donate gifts on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shea Theodore (27) talks with Cindy Christy while her daughter Louisa, 14, left, joins others as the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation are joined by Golden Knights players and staff to visit pediatric patients and donate gifts on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Patient Mykala Earley has a jersey signed by Alec Martinez (23), Nicolas Hague (14) and Jonathan Marchessault (81) as the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation are joined by Golden Knights players and staff to visit pediatric patients and donate gifts on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

