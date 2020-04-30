Golden Knights deliver meals to Comprehensive Cancer Centers staff — PHOTOS
The oncology practice has tirelessly continued to provide necessary treatment to local cancer patients amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Vegas Golden Knights and Vegas Golden Knights Foundation hand-delivered meals Wednesday to the staff of the Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada in Las Vegas.
The pre-packaged meals were delivered to the staff in to-go containers that can be reheated.