Golden Knights

Golden Knights deliver meals to Comprehensive Cancer Centers staff — PHOTOS

By K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 29, 2020 - 7:11 pm
 

The Vegas Golden Knights and Vegas Golden Knights Foundation hand-delivered meals Wednesday to the staff of the Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada in Las Vegas.

The oncology practice has continued to provide necessary treatment to local cancer patients amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pre-packaged meals were delivered to the staff in to-go containers that can be reheated.

