Golden Knights dismantle Ducks, 5-2

Nicolas Roy scored in his debut, and the Golden Knights put together one of their most complete efforts of the season in a 5-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.

Anaheim Ducks right wing Jakob Silfverberg (33) and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) battle for control of the puck during the second period of their NHL Hockey game at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Mark Stone had a goal and an assist, and Ryan Reaves, William Karlsson and Paul Stastny added goals for the Knights, who bounced back from Friday’s 6-1 thrashing by Colorado.

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 13 saves after getting pulled Friday to pick up his league-leading eighth victory.

Roy, who was acquired in the offseason from Carolina in the Erik Haula trade, appeared in seven career NHL games for the Hurricanes over two seasons.

He split Anaheim defenders Erik Gudbranson and Michael Del Zotto and appeared to lose the puck before regaining control. The 22-year-old then slipped a shot through the legs of Anaheim goaltender John Gibson to put the Knights ahead 3-1 at 15:29 of the first period and leaped into the glass in celebration.

Anaheim took the lead 4:12 into the first period when Ryan Getzlaf notched his fifth of the season, but the Knights answered with five straight goals before Adam Henrique scored in the third period for the Ducks.

Gibson made 44 stops for the Ducks and dropped to 1-7-1 in his career against the Knights.

