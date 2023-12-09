Golden Knights dominate Stars in Dallas
The Knights wrapped up a road trip with a 6-1 road win over the Stars on Saturday afternoon and will host San Jose in a a 7 p.m. Sunday game at T-Mobile Arena.
Four Golden Knights each had a goal and an assist as they wrapped up their road trip with a dominant 6-1 win over the Stars at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Saturday afternoon.
Mark Stone, Nicolas Roy, Zach Whitecloud and Paul Cotter all had two points in the victory as the Knights (18-5-5) improved to 9-0-1 all-time on their annual dads’ trip.
Logan Thompson, making his fourth straight start, had 19 saves in the win as the Knights swept the season-series over Dallas (15-8-3).
The Knights, who scored twice in the first 5:36 and led 3-1 after the first period, return home to host San Jose in a 7 p.m. Sunday game at T-Mobile Arena with a seven-game point streak.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
