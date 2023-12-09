Golden Knights dominate Stars in Dallas

The Knights wrapped up a road trip with a 6-1 road win over the Stars on Saturday afternoon and will host San Jose in a a 7 p.m. Sunday game at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson, second from right, celebrates his first period goal with teammates after scoring on Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger, second from left, during an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn skates against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) and Dallas Stars left wing Mason Marchment (27) collide during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Dallas Stars right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) celebrates his first period goal with teammates during an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) passes the puck against Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin tries to control the puck against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson, left, makes a save as Dallas Stars center Matt Duchene attacks during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Dallas Stars center Sam Steel (18), defenseman Jani Hakanpaa (2), right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) and left wing Jamie Benn (14) celebrate Dadonov's first period goal with teammates during an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) skates with the puck as Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson defends his net during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson makes a save against the Dallas Stars during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson, right, celebrates his first period goal with goaltender Logan Thompson during an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud reacts after scoring a goal on the Dallas Stars during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) and Dallas Stars left wing Mason Marchment (27) argue from their boxes moments after colliding on the ice during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Four Golden Knights each had a goal and an assist as they wrapped up their road trip with a dominant 6-1 win over the Stars at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Saturday afternoon.

Mark Stone, Nicolas Roy, Zach Whitecloud and Paul Cotter all had two points in the victory as the Knights (18-5-5) improved to 9-0-1 all-time on their annual dads’ trip.

Logan Thompson, making his fourth straight start, had 19 saves in the win as the Knights swept the season-series over Dallas (15-8-3).

The Knights, who scored twice in the first 5:36 and led 3-1 after the first period, return home to host San Jose in a 7 p.m. Sunday game at T-Mobile Arena with a seven-game point streak.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.