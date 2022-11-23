Golden Knights down Ottawa Senators behind Carrier, Karlsson
William Carrier and William Karlsson each authored spectacular goals and the Golden Knights defeated the Ottawa Senators at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday.
Wednesday was a good night to be named William at T-Mobile Arena.
The Golden Knights two Williams, Carrier and Karlsson, authored two of the team’s best goals of the season in a 4-1 win against the Ottawa Senators in front of an announced crowd of 17,955.
Carrier plowed through three defenders in the second period, moved the puck to his forehand while falling to the ice and fired a shot past goaltender Cam Talbot for one of the most incredible goals of his career. His teammate tried to one-up him less than seven minutes later.
Karlsson, not to be outdone, spun around to shake a defender in the left circle of the offensive zone in the third period and ripped a backhand shot past Talbot. It was hard to tell which goal was more impressive. The Knights likely didn’t care, seeing as both helped them improve their record to 16-4-1 on a night they weren’t at their best.
“Oh man, (Karlsson) kind of stole Will (Carrier’s) thunder a little bit there, huh?” defenseman Brayden McNabb said. “I think I’ve seen (Karlsson) do special things like that. But Will (Carrier), he’s playing awesome.”
Most of the Knights weren’t on the Williams’ level Wednesday.
The team had one of its worst performances at five-on-five. The Knights’ five high-danger scoring chances were their third fewest of the season, behind their losses to the Oilers and Flames. They were outshot 40-36.
All it took was a few special plays for none of that to matter.
Carrier’s spectacular goal with 3:37 remaining in the second period was his seventh of the season, only two off his career high. It was also his 10th point, giving the Knights an NHL-high 10 players with at least that many. His goal gave the Knights a 2-1 lead they never relinquished.
Karlsson made things more comfortable with his own incredible effort 2:39 into the third period. It was his first goal since Oct. 28, but it was worth the wait. Carrier said Karlsson’s shot was in the “Crosby category.” Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby is famous for possessing one of the NHL’s best backhands.
“(Karlsson) had to steal my highlight with his own highlight,” Carrier said.
The Senators, as good as they were throughout the game, couldn’t overcome the 3-1 deficit the two Williams created.
Center Jack Eichel sealed the win with an empty-net goal, giving the Knights the NHL’s third-best record heading into Thanksgiving.
“We knew today they were a good offensive team we had to be ready for and we were,” McNabb said. “Didn’t give up a whole lot, scored when we needed to. It was a big win for us.”
Here are three takeaways from the win:
1. Thompson’s night
Goaltender Logan Thompson admitted after the game “lately I haven’t felt great.”
He’s 6-1 this month, with 21 goals allowed and a .902 save percentage. He was 4-2 with 10 goals allowed and a .943 save percentage in October.
Wednesday was an impressive return to form. Thompson made 39 saves, his second-highest total of the season, for his second win against Ottawa. He made several impressive stops, including one from point-blank range against right wing Mathieu Joseph and another on a shorthanded breakaway from left wing Parker Kelly. Cassidy said he thought Thompson was the Knights’ best player.
“I’m not gonna get comfortable,” said Thompson, who won his third straight. “I think it’s a step in the right direction for me.”
2. Stone scores
Captain Mark Stone kept his hot streak going against his former team.
Stone scored the Knights’ first goal on the power play with 2:58 left in the first period, extending his goal streak to four games. He has five goals and one assist in that span.
Stone’s nine goals are third on the team behind Eichel (11) and left wing Reilly Smith (10).
3. Power play strikes
The Knights’ power play was 1-for-12 its last four games before striking Wednesday.
The team finished 1-for-4 against Ottawa, but the performance was more impressive than that. The Knights had 12 shots on the power play and generated a lot of good chances.
Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.