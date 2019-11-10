58°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights drop 2nd straight, fall to Capitals 5-2

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 9, 2019 - 6:49 pm
 

WASHINGTON — Washington’s Nicklas Backstrom had two goals, and the Golden Knights couldn’t overcome their penalty troubles in a 5-2 loss to the Capitals on Saturday at Capital One Arena.

Reilly Smith scored his team-high 10th goal on a power play with 2:33 remaining in the second period to bring the Knights within a goal at 3-2.

The Knights opened the third period with a power play and were unable to convert before Backstrom scored on the man advantage with 8:30 left to put Washington ahead 4-2. He added an empty-net goal in the final minute.

The Capitals had three power plays in the third period and finished 1-for-6 overall.

Max Pacioretty scored in the first period for the Knights, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 saves as the Knights saw their five-game points streak halted.

Washington led 2-0 in the opening 5:53 as Evgeny Kuznetsov and Tom Wilson scored before the Knights could recover. Kuznetsov finished with a goal an assist, and defenseman John Carlson added two assists.

