Golden Knights drop 2nd straight, fall to Capitals 5-2

Washington Capitals center Lars Eller (20), of Denmark, and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill (15) battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Washington Capitals center Lars Eller (20), of Denmark, and Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) fight fro the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Washington Capitals center Lars Eller (20), of Denmark, and Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON — Washington’s Nicklas Backstrom had two goals, and the Golden Knights couldn’t overcome their penalty troubles in a 5-2 loss to the Capitals on Saturday at Capital One Arena.

Reilly Smith scored his team-high 10th goal on a power play with 2:33 remaining in the second period to bring the Knights within a goal at 3-2.

The Knights opened the third period with a power play and were unable to convert before Backstrom scored on the man advantage with 8:30 left to put Washington ahead 4-2. He added an empty-net goal in the final minute.

The Capitals had three power plays in the third period and finished 1-for-6 overall.

Max Pacioretty scored in the first period for the Knights, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 saves as the Knights saw their five-game points streak halted.

Washington led 2-0 in the opening 5:53 as Evgeny Kuznetsov and Tom Wilson scored before the Knights could recover. Kuznetsov finished with a goal an assist, and defenseman John Carlson added two assists.

