Golden Knights drop 2nd straight, fall to Capitals 5-2
Washington’s Nicklas Backstrom had two goals, and the Golden Knights couldn’t overcome their penalty troubles in a 5-2 loss to the Capitals on Saturday at Capital One Arena.
Reilly Smith scored his team-high 10th goal on a power play with 2:33 remaining in the second period to bring the Knights within a goal at 3-2.
The Knights opened the third period with a power play and were unable to convert before Backstrom scored on the man advantage with 8:30 left to put Washington ahead 4-2. He added an empty-net goal in the final minute.
The Capitals had three power plays in the third period and finished 1-for-6 overall.
Max Pacioretty scored in the first period for the Knights, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 saves as the Knights saw their five-game points streak halted.
Washington led 2-0 in the opening 5:53 as Evgeny Kuznetsov and Tom Wilson scored before the Knights could recover. Kuznetsov finished with a goal an assist, and defenseman John Carlson added two assists.
