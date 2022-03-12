Golden Knights drop 3rd straight as injury woes continue

The Golden Knights lost another key player as their five-game road trip continued to get worse.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) blocks a shot by Pittsburgh Penguins' Evgeni Malkin (71) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Penguins' Mike Matheson, left, celebrates his goal with Jake Guentzel (59) and Bryan Rust during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights in Pittsburgh, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Penguins' Mike Matheson (5) celebrates his goal with Jake Guentzel (59) and Bryan Rust during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights in Pittsburgh, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Vegas Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan (52) is knocked off his skates by Pittsburgh Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese (12) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Vegas Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty (67) punches Pittsburgh Penguins' Kris Letang during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Penguins' Brian Boyle (11) can't get his stick on a rebound in front of Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Penguins' Marcus Pettersson (28) skates off the ice after being hit by the puck while blocking a shot during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights in Pittsburgh, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Defenseman Mark Friedman scored a tiebreaking goal 3:49 into the third period and the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Golden Knights 5-2 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Friday night.

Center Jack Eichel and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo scored for the Knights, who lost their third straight game in regulation. The team was playing for the second straight day and the sixth time in the last nine days.

The Knights also lost left wing Max Pacioretty to an undisclosed injury. Pacioretty left the game with 8:50 remaining in the second period and didn’t return.

Defenseman Mike Matheson, center Jeff Carter and right wing Bryan Rust also scored for the Penguins.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.