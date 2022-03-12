Golden Knights drop 3rd straight as injury woes continue
The Golden Knights lost another key player as their five-game road trip continued to get worse.
Defenseman Mark Friedman scored a tiebreaking goal 3:49 into the third period and the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Golden Knights 5-2 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Friday night.
Center Jack Eichel and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo scored for the Knights, who lost their third straight game in regulation. The team was playing for the second straight day and the sixth time in the last nine days.
The Knights also lost left wing Max Pacioretty to an undisclosed injury. Pacioretty left the game with 8:50 remaining in the second period and didn’t return.
Defenseman Mike Matheson, center Jeff Carter and right wing Bryan Rust also scored for the Penguins.
