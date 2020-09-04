Golden Knights eagerly await Game 7 against Canucks

The Golden Knights will try to avoid squandering a 3-1 series lead for the second straight season when they face the Vancouver Canucks in Game 7 on Friday.

Vancouver Canucks' Troy Stecher (51) checks Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault (81) during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Golden Knights will try to avoid squandering a 3-1 series lead for the second straight season when they face the Vancouver Canucks on Friday in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals.

Opening faceoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Pacific time at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, and the game will be broadcast on NBC Sports Network.

The Knights lost the final three games of last season’s best-of-seven Western Conference quarterfinal series to San Jose, including a 5-4 overtime loss in Game 7.

“Obviously, it was a big up to an even bigger down last year,” right wing Alex Tuch said. “We know that anything can happen in Game 7, so I think using that experience will help us tonight and make sure that we’re on our toes from the beginning.”

Knights coach Pete DeBoer did not tip his hand about who will start in net for the Knights.

Robin Lehner has lost two straight in the series after shutting out Vancouver in Games 1 and 3. He stopped 19 of 22 shots in the Game 6 defeat and is 7-4 with a 2.14 goals-against average and .914 save percentage in the postseason.

Marc-Andre Fleury appeared in each of the previous two back-to-back scenarios the Knights faced in the postseason. He was in net during Game 4 when the Knights rallied for a 5-3 victory with three goals in the third period and is 3-0 with a 2.67 GAA and .893 save percentage in the playoffs.

Fleury, a three-time Stanley Cup winner, has not lost to Vancouver in regulation since Jan. 16, 2006, and is 13-2-2 in 17 lifetime appearances against the Canucks.

In seven career Game 7s with the Knights and Pittsburgh, Fleury is 3-4 with a 2.25 GAA and .916 save percentage.

“Best chance to win. That’s the only thought process,” DeBoer said. “Who gives us the best chance to win.”

The back to back will help the Knights erase the memory of Game 6 when Canucks backup goaltender Thatcher Demko turned away 48 shots to extend the series.

The Knights went 0-for-5 on the power play Thursday and are 4-for-20 in the series after scoring in each of the first four games with the man advantage.

“I think it’s great to be able to get out there right away,” defenseman Nick Holden said. “We liked some of the stuff we did (Thursday) night, to build off that right away. Quick turnaround is, in my opinion, good for us where we don’t sit around thinking about too much. We just get out there and play our game.”

Demko has stopped 90 of the 91 shots in two starts since taking over for Jacob Markstrom.

Canucks coach Travis Green did not name a starter.

“It’s a big game. It’s going to be an exciting game, and there’s obviously pressure,” Green said. “You want that pressure as a player, but you’ve still got to do the things that you always do and what’s got you here.”

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.