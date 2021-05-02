Golden Knights edge Coyotes in overtime
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Jonathan Marchessault scored a power-play goal with 1:56 remaining in overtime, and the Golden Knights earned a 3-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night at Gila River Arena.
Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury moved into a tie with Roberto Luongo for third on the NHL’s all-time wins list, picking up career victory No. 489.
Mark Stone notched his 20th goal in the second period for a 2-0 lead after William Karlsson opened the scoring in the first period.
Christian Dvorak scored a power-play goal with 5:12 remaining in the third period to tie the score at 2. The Knights had successfully killed 21 straight power plays before the goal.
Christian Fischer broke the shutout midway through the third period when he pounced on a loose puck in the slot and fired a shot past Fleury.
Marchessault returned to the lineup for the Knights after a one-game absence, but leading goal scorer Max Pacioretty did not play in the third period.
