Golden Knights edge Sharks, extend winning streak to 3 games

Mark Stone and Max Pacioretty each had a goal and an assist, and the Golden Knights held off the San Jose Sharks on Monday to extend their winning streak to three games.

Mark Stone and Max Pacioretty each had a goal and an assist, and the Golden Knights held off the San Jose Sharks 2-1 Monday night at T-Mobile Arena to extend their winning streak to three games.

Marc-Andre Fleury started for the 16th time in the past 17 games and nearly shut out the Sharks for the second straight meeting. Timo Meier, who was turned away on a breakaway in the first period, finally beat Fleury with 5:31 remaining.

Fleury earned career victory No. 481, three shy of Ed Belfour for fourth in NHL history.

Pacioretty scored on the power play in the first period for his team-leading 14th goal, then set up Stone in the third period for a 2-0 lead.

Stone extended his personal scoring streak to eight games — he missed the March 8 game at Minnesota — and has 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) over that stretch. He leads the Knights with 32 points in 25 games.

The Knights improved to 11-2-1 at home and are undefeated when leading after two periods (13-0-0).

