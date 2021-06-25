Golden Knights eliminated in overtime by Canadiens

The Golden Knights’ season ended with a thud Thursday, losing 3-2 in overtime to the Canadiens in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup semifinals at Bell Centre in Montreal.

Montreal Canadiens' Cole Caufield (22) scores past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Alec Martinez (23) celebrates his goal with teammates as Montreal Canadiens' goaltender Carey Price (31) looks on during the third period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Alec Martinez (23) scores past Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price during the third period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith (19) celebrates his goal past Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) celebrates after scoring on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price as Canadiens' Joel Edmundson (44) looks on during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber (6) celebrates with teammates after scoring the first goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi (15) watches as Canadiens Shea Weber's (not shown) shot beats Vegas Golden Knights' Robin Lehner (90) for the first goal during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) celebrates over a falling Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price after scoring his team's first goal as Canadiens' Joel Edmundson (44) looks on during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens right wing Brendan Gallagher (11) is stopped by Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens' Shea Weber (6) celebrates his goal during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens' Shea Weber (6) celebrates his goal with teammate Jeff Petry during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) falls on Montreal Canadiens' Jeff Petry (26) during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi (15) is dumped by Vegas Golden Knights' Peter DiLiberatore (3) as Canadiens' Nick Suzuki (14) skates by during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner clears the puck away from Montreal Canadiens' Corey Perry (94) during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens' Ben Chiarot (8) slides into goaltender Carey Price as he makes a save off Vegas Golden Knights' Mattias Janmark (26) during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens right wing Cole Caufield (22) celebrates his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights with teammates Nick Suzuki (14) and Paul Byron (41) during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens' Cole Caufield (22) scores on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner deflects a shot wide of the net during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens' Cole Caufield (22) celebrates his goal past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner as teammates Nicolas Hague (14) and Brayden McNabb (3) look on during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Alec Martinez (23) tries to deflect a shot past Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Alec Martinez (23) celebrates after scoring the second goal on Montreal Canadiens' goaltender Carey Price (31) during the third period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)

Artturi Lehkonen scored 1:39 into overtime for Montreal, which advances to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1993.

The heavily favored Knights missed out on chance to play for the Stanley Cup for the second time in four seasons.

Defenseman Alec Martinez banged a rebound past Canadiens goalie Carey Price at 1:08 of the third period to tie the score 2-2.

Rookie Cole Caufield put the Canadiens ahead 2-1 at 9:36 of the second period with his fourth goal of the series. He chipped the puck past defenseman Brayden McNabb in the neutral zone and beat Knights goalie Robin Lehner high to the glove side.

Lehner earned the start after he was the winning goalie in Game 4 and turned in his second straight strong outing. In the third period, he stopped Phillip Danault’s drive after Shea Theodore’s turnover and squeezed the pads to keep out Tyler Toffoli’s backhand with about 7 minutes remaining.

The Canadiens took advantage of one of the Knights’ 11 giveaways in the first period to take the lead.

Martinez failed to clear the zone when his stick broke, and the puck went to Shea Weber at the top of the left faceoff circle. The four-time winner of the hardest shot contest at All-Star Game weekend blew a slap shot past Lehner at 14:06.

But the Knights responded 48 seconds later, as Reilly Smith dug the puck out of the corner and then tipped Shea Theodore’s shot/pass inside the post for his first goal since June 2.

