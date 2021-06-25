Golden Knights eliminated in overtime by Canadiens
The Golden Knights’ season ended with a thud Thursday, losing 3-2 in overtime to the Canadiens in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup semifinals at Bell Centre in Montreal.
Artturi Lehkonen scored 1:39 into overtime for Montreal, which advances to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1993.
The heavily favored Knights missed out on chance to play for the Stanley Cup for the second time in four seasons.
Defenseman Alec Martinez banged a rebound past Canadiens goalie Carey Price at 1:08 of the third period to tie the score 2-2.
Rookie Cole Caufield put the Canadiens ahead 2-1 at 9:36 of the second period with his fourth goal of the series. He chipped the puck past defenseman Brayden McNabb in the neutral zone and beat Knights goalie Robin Lehner high to the glove side.
Lehner earned the start after he was the winning goalie in Game 4 and turned in his second straight strong outing. In the third period, he stopped Phillip Danault’s drive after Shea Theodore’s turnover and squeezed the pads to keep out Tyler Toffoli’s backhand with about 7 minutes remaining.
The Canadiens took advantage of one of the Knights’ 11 giveaways in the first period to take the lead.
Martinez failed to clear the zone when his stick broke, and the puck went to Shea Weber at the top of the left faceoff circle. The four-time winner of the hardest shot contest at All-Star Game weekend blew a slap shot past Lehner at 14:06.
But the Knights responded 48 seconds later, as Reilly Smith dug the puck out of the corner and then tipped Shea Theodore’s shot/pass inside the post for his first goal since June 2.
Series schedule
Canadiens win 4-2
Game 1: Knights 4, Canadiens 1
Game 2: Canadiens 3, Knights 2
Game 3: Canadiens 3, Knights 2, OT
Game 4: Knights 2, Canadiens 1, OT
Game 5: Canadiens 4, Knights 1
Game 6: Canadiens 3, Knights 2, OT