Golden Knights emphasize discipline against Avalanche

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer looks on against the Colorado Avalanche in the third period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer avoided a fine for his comments about the officiating after Game 2 of the West Division final.

But discipline was a point of emphasis for the Golden Knights entering Game 3 on Friday after they matched their penalty total from the entire first round during the first two games against Colorado.

“Their speed obviously puts you sometimes in some vulnerable places to take some penalties where some other teams don’t have that,” DeBoer said. “You’ve got to keep your stick on the ice, check with your legs.”

The Knights were one of the least penalized teams during the regular season, ranking 25th in minors taken and 22nd in total penalties. They took 16 penalties in seven games during the first-round series win over Minnesota, the same number they had at Colorado.

The Avalanche drew more penalties than any team except Florida in the regular season and are a league-leading plus-nine in net penalties during the postseason (30-21).

Colorado took advantage of the opportunities with the man advantage by going 4-for-11 against the Knights in the two games in Denver. Mikko Rantanen scored the winner in overtime of Game 2 for the Avalanche with Reilly Smith off for slashing, a penalty DeBoer said was a “soft call.”

“Obviously, I think discipline has been one of our strengths all year. I thought it was through the Minnesota series, too,” DeBoer said. “At the same time, there’s been some unfortunate ones, too. Pucks over the glass and the overtime one the other night, stuff that you’re not counting on being penalties. But we’ve got to deal with it better.”

‘Best goly’

Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury shouldered a share of the blame after Wednesday’s 3-2 overtime loss at Colorado and needed cheering up.

His 5-year-old daughter, Scarlett, had a letter of encouragement waiting for Fleury when he arrived home Thursday.

Fleury’s wife, Veronique Larosee Fleury, posted the letter on Instagram.

“Last nite you made me happy Dad,” she wrote. “You stop pucks and that made me proud Dad. I love you! Keep stopping the pucks. In my hart you are the best goly.”

Fleury, a finalist for the Vezina Trophy, was back between the pipes for the Knights in Game 3.

McNabb update

Defenseman Brayden McNabb remains in NHL COVID protocol, but is nearing a return provided he’s recovered after a positive test.

McNabb was first included on the list of COVID protocol-related absences May 26, and the protocol states that a player can end his isolation period after 10 days or two negative tests.

Players who remain asymptomatic and test negative after isolating can be cleared by the team physician to start “low grade exercise” before the end of the 14 days. To return to games, McNabb must be cleared by a cardiologist and team physician, according to the protocol.

“There’s pretty extensive parameters on what he’s allowed to do and not allowed to do,” DeBoer said. “Every day that goes by he gets closer to coming back.”

