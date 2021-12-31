Golden Knights end 2021 with win over Ducks, extend division lead

The Golden Knights won for the 10th time in their past 12 games and increased their lead over the Anaheim Ducks in the Pacific Division to three points.

Golden Knights center Mattias Janmark (26) dives toward the puck while Ducks defenseman Hampus Lindholm (47) skates to defend during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Dec. 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) takes a shot on Ducks goaltender John Gibson (36) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Dec. 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) skates to take a shot on goal as Ducks goaltender John Gibson (36) prepares to save during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Dec. 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) passes while Ducks defenseman Josh Manson (42) reaches to block during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Dec. 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) congratulates center Nicolas Roy (10) after he scored a goal on the Ducks during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Dec. 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights fans celebrate after Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) saved a shot on goal by the Ducks during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Dec. 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) takes a shot on goal while center Nicolas Roy (10) and center Jonathan Marchessault (81) eye the puck and Ducks defenseman Jamie Drysdale (34) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Dec. 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63), at left out of frame, passes to left wing William Carrier (28) while Ducks defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk (22) and goaltender John Gibson (36) defend the goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Dec. 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights center Adam Brooks (24) celebrates with defenseman Dylan Coghlan (52) and defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) after scoring a goal against the Ducks during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Dec. 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) saves a shot on goal while Ducks defenseman Simon Benoit (86) watches from behind during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Dec. 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ducks left wing Sonny Milano (12) shoots against Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) while defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Dec. 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ducks right wing Troy Terry (19) and Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) collide while skating for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Dec. 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) eyes the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Ducks at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Dec. 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) skates around the net during the second period of an NHL hockey game Ducks at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Dec. 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ducks center Derek Grant (38) and Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) fight while referees intervene during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Dec. 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Golden Knights closed out 2021 with a convincing 3-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday at T-Mobile Arena.

The Knights won for the 10th time in their past 12 outings and increased their lead over Anaheim in the Pacific Division to three points.

Nicolas Roy scored his career-high seventh goal on a first-period deflection, and Adam Brooks redirected Dylan Coghlan’s shot late in the period for a 2-0 advantage.

Mattias Janmark cashed in a long rebound for a 3-0 lead at 4:39 of the second and also missed a penalty shot near the end of the period.

Coach Pete DeBoer was behind the bench for the Knights after exiting COVID-19 protocol. Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo and forward Evgenii Dadonov were in the lineup after missing the past two games while in protocol.

Center Nolan Patrick made his first appearance since Oct. 22 after missing the past 29 games with an upper-body injury.

The Knights finished December with a 10-3 record and had 62 victories during 2021, the most in the league. They are the sixth team in NHL history with more than 60 regular-season wins in a calendar year.

