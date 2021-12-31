Golden Knights end 2021 with win over Ducks, extend division lead
The Golden Knights won for the 10th time in their past 12 games and increased their lead over the Anaheim Ducks in the Pacific Division to three points.
The Golden Knights closed out 2021 with a convincing 3-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday at T-Mobile Arena.
The Knights won for the 10th time in their past 12 outings and increased their lead over Anaheim in the Pacific Division to three points.
Nicolas Roy scored his career-high seventh goal on a first-period deflection, and Adam Brooks redirected Dylan Coghlan’s shot late in the period for a 2-0 advantage.
Mattias Janmark cashed in a long rebound for a 3-0 lead at 4:39 of the second and also missed a penalty shot near the end of the period.
Coach Pete DeBoer was behind the bench for the Knights after exiting COVID-19 protocol. Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo and forward Evgenii Dadonov were in the lineup after missing the past two games while in protocol.
Center Nolan Patrick made his first appearance since Oct. 22 after missing the past 29 games with an upper-body injury.
The Knights finished December with a 10-3 record and had 62 victories during 2021, the most in the league. They are the sixth team in NHL history with more than 60 regular-season wins in a calendar year.
