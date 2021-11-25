Golden Knights end brief road trip with win over Predators

Chandler Stephenson had a goal and an assist, as the Golden Knights defeated the Predators 5-2 on Wednesday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Vegas Golden Knights ring wing Jonas Rondbjerg (46) is congratulated after scoring a goal against the Nashville Predators during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) blocks a shot by Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Vegas Golden Knights center Mattias Janmark (26) reaches for the puck in front of Nashville Predators defenseman Matt Benning (5) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) pushes Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) away from goaltender Juuse Saros (74) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, left, is checked into the boards by Nashville Predators center Nick Cousins (21) during second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) moves the puck in front of Nashville Predators defenseman Alexandre Carrier (45) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Nashville Predators center Yakov Trenin (13) tries to pin Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) against the boards during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Nashville Predators center Yakov Trenin (13) shoots the puck past Vegas Golden Knights center Adam Brooks (24) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner (90) gloves a shot by the Nashville Predators during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

The Knights earned a split from their two-game road trip and moved into third place in the Pacific Division despite being hit hard by injuries through the first 20 games. Since 2005-06, approximately 75 percent of teams in a playoff spot on Thanksgiving have gone on to reach the postseason.

Jonas Rondbjerg and Adam Brooks scored in the second period, and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo finished an odd-man rush in the third period for a short-handed goal.

Mark Stone scored an empty-net goal with 1:52 remaining.

Goalie Robin Lehner bounced back from Monday’s loss at St. Louis. His shutout bid ended when Filip Forsberg scored on a breakaway 5:20 into the third period.

Forsberg added a power-play goal with 6:09 remaining in the third period also had a goal overturned in the second period when the Knights successfully challenged for goaltender interference on Nashville’s Thomas Novak.

Left wing Max Pacioretty returned to the Knights lineup after missing the past 17 games with a lower-body fracture, and winger William Carrier was cleared from COVID-19 protocol and made his first appearance since Nov. 9.

