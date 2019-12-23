Golden Knights end Fathers Trip with victory over rival Sharks
Shea Theodore and Jonathan Marchessault scored in the third period, and the Golden Knights closed the season series against rival San Jose with a 3-1 victory on Sunday at SAP Center.
Malcolm Subban started the final game of the Fathers Trip and finished with 37 saves a day after his 26th birthday.
The Knights extended their point streak to five games (4-0-1) and kept pace with first-place Arizona in the Pacific Division. Each team has 46 points.
The Knights meet Colorado on Monday at T-Mobile Arena in the second game of a back-to-back before the start of the three-day holiday break.
Paul Stastny put the Knights ahead 1-0 with his first goal since Nov. 27 when he converted Alex Tuch’s pass with 2:29 remaining in the second period. The assist was Tuch’s 100th career NHL point.
San Jose’s Logan Couture buried a pass from Brent Burns at 3:54 of the third period to tie the score at 1 before the Knights answered.
