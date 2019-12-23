46°F
Golden Knights end Fathers Trip with victory over rival Sharks

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 22, 2019 - 9:38 pm
 

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Shea Theodore and Jonathan Marchessault scored in the third period, and the Golden Knights closed the season series against rival San Jose with a 3-1 victory on Sunday at SAP Center.

Malcolm Subban started the final game of the Fathers Trip and finished with 37 saves a day after his 26th birthday.

The Knights extended their point streak to five games (4-0-1) and kept pace with first-place Arizona in the Pacific Division. Each team has 46 points.

The Knights meet Colorado on Monday at T-Mobile Arena in the second game of a back-to-back before the start of the three-day holiday break.

Paul Stastny put the Knights ahead 1-0 with his first goal since Nov. 27 when he converted Alex Tuch’s pass with 2:29 remaining in the second period. The assist was Tuch’s 100th career NHL point.

San Jose’s Logan Couture buried a pass from Brent Burns at 3:54 of the third period to tie the score at 1 before the Knights answered.

