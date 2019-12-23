Golden Knights end Fathers Trip with victory over rival Sharks

Shea Theodore and Jonathan Marchessault scored in the third period, and the Golden Knights closed the season series against rival San Jose with a 3-1 victory on Sunday at SAP Center.

Vegas Golden Knights' Valentin Zykov, center, hits the puck between San Jose Sharks center Melker Karlsson (68) and center Joel Kellman (46) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) skates in front of San Jose Sharks defenseman Jacob Middleton (67) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) reaches for the puck over San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson (65) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Vegas Golden Knights center Paul Stastny (26) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) reaches for the puck in front of Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

San Jose Sharks center Joe Thornton (19) skates toward Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban (30) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson, foreground left, goes after the puck next to San Jose Sharks center Joel Kellman (46) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Malcolm Subban started the final game of the Fathers Trip and finished with 37 saves a day after his 26th birthday.

The Knights extended their point streak to five games (4-0-1) and kept pace with first-place Arizona in the Pacific Division. Each team has 46 points.

The Knights meet Colorado on Monday at T-Mobile Arena in the second game of a back-to-back before the start of the three-day holiday break.

Paul Stastny put the Knights ahead 1-0 with his first goal since Nov. 27 when he converted Alex Tuch’s pass with 2:29 remaining in the second period. The assist was Tuch’s 100th career NHL point.

San Jose’s Logan Couture buried a pass from Brent Burns at 3:54 of the third period to tie the score at 1 before the Knights answered.

