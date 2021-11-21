Golden Knights end homestand with comeback win over Blue Jackets

Mattias Janmark scored on a rebound with 6:07 remaining, and the Golden Knights rallied for a victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights center Mattias Janmark (26) and Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Jake Bean (22) battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 20, 20201, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison)

Max Pacioretty’s return to the Golden Knights’ lineup turned out to be a false alarm Saturday.

They didn’t need him.

The Knights ended their six-game homestand on a high note, rallying for a 3-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets at T-Mobile Arena.

Mattias Janmark scored his first goal of the season on a rebound with 6:07 remaining to help the Knights finish 5-1 on the homestand.

Reilly Smith ignited the announced crowd of 18,313 when he tied the game 2-2 with an unassisted short-handed goal at 4:45 of the third period.

Pacioretty, out since Oct. 14 with a lower-body fracture, participated in the morning skate but was not activated from injured reserve.

It’s unclear whether he will travel with the Knights for their two-game trip to St. Louis and Nashville that starts Monday.

The Knights trailed 2-0 after the first period but came alive in the second.

Keegan Kolesar scored his first goal of the season at 7:07 of the period to cut Columbus’ lead in half and start the comeback.

Kolesar finished with a goal and an assist.

Gustav Nyquist and Alexandre Texier scored in the first period for Columbus, which had its three-game road winning streak snapped.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

1. Trading places

On the second day of the 2017 draft, the Knights traded the No. 45 selection to Columbus for Kolesar.

The Blue Jackets used that pick to take forward Alexandre Texier from France.

Those two players crossed paths for the first time in the NHL, and each made an impact for their club.

Texier blew past Knights winger Mark Stone along the wall and flipped a shot past goalie Laurent Brossoit for a short-handed goal at 8:42 of the first period.

Kolesar answered at 7:07 of the second, when Jake Leschyshyn pounced on a turnover behind the net and fed Kolesar in front for his first goal of the season.

It was the Knights’ first goal against Columbus since Nov. 5, 2019, when Smith scored the second of his two goals in the second period of a 2-1 win.

2. Mystery lineup

Forward Brett Howden was not on the ice during warmups and appeared to be a scratch, with Saturday call-up Daniil Miromanov, a defenseman, taking line rushes at right wing on the fourth line.

But when the official lineup was released, Howden was active and Miromanov watched in street clothes.

Howden had to take a few extra laps before the Hockey Fights Cancer Night ceremony and the national anthem in an effort to get loose.

It was later learned Howden had a false positive COVID-19 test result before the game and wasn’t cleared until he had two negative tests.

3. Brossoit battles

Brossoit made his first appearance in nine days and turned in another strong outing to help the Knights earn two points.

He stopped the final 22 shots he faced and finished with 27 saves after being under siege in the first period.

Brossoit has allowed two or fewer goals in three of his four starts and improved his record to 3-1.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.