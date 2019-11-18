Golden Knights end losing skid, blank Calgary Flames 6-0
Marc-Andre Fleury earned his second shutout of the season, and the Golden Knights snapped a five-game losing skid with a 6-0 victory over the Calgary Flames on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.
Fleury finished with 34 saves for his 58th career shutout, tying John Ross Roach for 19th all time. It was Fleury’s 449th career victory.
William Karlsson finished with two goals and an assist, and defenseman Nate Schmidt added a career-high four assists.
Paul Stastny scored in the second period for his first point in nine games, and Max Pacioretty had a goal and an assist. Cody Eakin and Mark Stone also scored for the Knights, who won for the first time at home since Oct. 27.
