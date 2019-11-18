Golden Knights end losing skid, blank Calgary Flames 6-0

Marc-Andre Fleury earned his second shutout of the season, and the Golden Knights snapped a five-game losing skid with a 6-0 victory over the Calgary Flames on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) reaches for the puck next to Calgary Flames defenseman Michael Stone (26) during their NHL hockey game on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) eyes the goal before he scores the first point of the game against the Calgary Flames on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) goes for the puck against Calgary Flames defenseman Travis Hamonic (24) during their NHL hockey game on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Fleury finished with 34 saves for his 58th career shutout, tying John Ross Roach for 19th all time. It was Fleury’s 449th career victory.

William Karlsson finished with two goals and an assist, and defenseman Nate Schmidt added a career-high four assists.

Paul Stastny scored in the second period for his first point in nine games, and Max Pacioretty had a goal and an assist. Cody Eakin and Mark Stone also scored for the Knights, who won for the first time at home since Oct. 27.

