Golden Knights

Golden Knights end meal-donation program

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 1, 2020 - 12:19 pm
 

The Golden Knights ended their meal-donation program that provided more than 13,450 hot meals to medical professionals and first responders.

Other meals also were donated to Metropolitan Police Department officers.

The program began in April as an appreciation for those fighting the coronavirus pandemic. It was planned for five weeks, but community support helped extend the program to seven.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

