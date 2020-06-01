Golden Knights end meal-donation program

The Golden Knights provided hot meals for seven weeks to medical professionals, first responders and Metropolitan Police Department officers.

Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada Connie Gutierrez, office manager, loads lunches donated by the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation at the CCCN southwest location in Las Vegas Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Three hundred pre-packaged meals were delivered to staff in to-go containers that could be reheated. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Golden Knights ended their meal-donation program that provided more than 13,450 hot meals to medical professionals and first responders.

Other meals also were donated to Metropolitan Police Department officers.

The program began in April as an appreciation for those fighting the coronavirus pandemic. It was planned for five weeks, but community support helped extend the program to seven.

