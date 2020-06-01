Golden Knights end meal-donation program
The Golden Knights provided hot meals for seven weeks to medical professionals, first responders and Metropolitan Police Department officers.
The Golden Knights ended their meal-donation program that provided more than 13,450 hot meals to medical professionals and first responders.
Other meals also were donated to Metropolitan Police Department officers.
The program began in April as an appreciation for those fighting the coronavirus pandemic. It was planned for five weeks, but community support helped extend the program to seven.
