Golden Knights end preseason with loss to Sharks

The Golden Knights finished the preseason with their second straight loss Saturday, falling 4-0 to the Sharks at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) battles for the puck against San Jose Sharks right wing Kevin Labanc (62) in the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

Vegas Golden Knights coach Peter DeBoer leaves the ice after the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game against San Jose Sharks in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer, center left top, looks on as his team plays against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer leaves the ice after the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game against San Jose Sharks in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) battles for the puck against San Jose Sharks goaltender Adin Hill (33) in the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

San Jose Sharks goaltender Adin Hill (33) makes a save against Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) in the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) battles for the puck against San Jose Sharks Jonathan Dahlen (76), and right wing Timo Meier (28) in the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson (65) carries the puck downice against Vegas Golden Knights in the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) battles for the puck against San Jose Sharks right wing Kevin Labanc (62) in the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

The Golden Knights finished the preseason with their second straight loss Saturday, falling 4-0 to the Sharks at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

The Knights finished the exhibition season 3-4. The regular season opens Tuesday when expansion the Seattle Kracken comes to T-Mobile Arena.

Defenseman Zach Whitecloud left late in the second period after blocking a shot and did not return. Right wing Mark Stone was not in the lineup but is expected to be ready for the season opener.

Goalie Robin Lehner made his second consecutive start but was left stranded by his defense early and allowed goals on the first two shots he faced. Another San Jose goal was scored when the puck deflected off a Knights player.

San Jose goalie Adin Hill recorded the shutout.

Kevin Labanc had a goal and an assist to lead the Sharks. Jonathan Dahlen, William Eklund and Brent Burns also scored.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.