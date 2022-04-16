Golden Knights end road trip with disappointing loss to Oilers

The Golden Knights saw their playoff hopes take a hit Saturday from a loss to the host Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place.

The Golden Knights allowed two goals in the opening 5:16 of the third period Saturday afternoon and saw their playoff hopes take a hit from a 4-0 loss to the host Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place.

Defenseman Cody Ceci scored 35 seconds into the final stanza to put Edmonton on top 2-0. Forward Warren Foegele pounced on a turnover and beat goalie Logan Thompson on a breakaway to pad the Oilers’ lead less than five minutes later.

Evander Kane added a short-handed goal late for Edmonton.

The Knights finished with three of a possible six points from their road trip through western Canada and missed a chance to overtake Los Angeles for third place in the Pacific Division. The Kings host Columbus late Saturday.

Edmonton improved to 4-1-1 in its past six games and extended its lead in the standings over the Knights to seven points.

The Knights have six games remaining.

Oilers goaltender Mike Smith pitched his second straight shutout. Winger Max Pacioretty hit the post on a third-period power play on the Knights’ best scoring chance.

Defenseman Kris Russell gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead in the first period when he pinched in from the point and put away his first goal of the season.

The Knights held Oilers stars Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid without a point for the third straight meeting but came up short for the third time in four meetings with Edmonton.

