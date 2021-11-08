Golden Knights end road trip with loss to Red Wings

The Golden Knights saw their two-game winning streak end with a 5-2 loss to the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Goalie Laurent Brossoit had a rough outing Sunday, and the Golden Knights saw their two-game winning streak end with a 5-2 loss to the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Center Nicolas Roy opened the scoring 3:48 into the first period and had an assist for his fifth point in the past three games since moving up to the first line.

Jonathan Marchessault bagged his team-leading sixth goal early in the third period.

The Knights finished the road trip 2-2 and open a six-game homestand Tuesday against Seattle.

Pius Suter finished with a goal and an assist for the Red Wings, and rookie sensation Lucas Raymond added a power-play goal while creating a handful of other chances.

Robby Fabbri scored on the power play in the first period when Detroit scored on three of its seven shots against Brossoit.

Vladislav Namestnikov banked a shot off Brossoit from a steep angle to put the Red Wings ahead 4-1 midway through the second period.

Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi added an empty-net goal with 10 seconds to play.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

