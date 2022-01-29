Golden Knights end road trip with victory over Lightning
Brett Howden and William Carrier each finished with a goal and an assist, and the Golden Knights knocked off the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.
Mark Stone scored in the seventh round of the shootout to win it after Nicolas Roy, Shea Theodore, William Karlsson also were successful on their attempts.
The Knights finished their difficult four-game road trip through the southeast with five of a possible eight points.
Goalie Robin Lehner carried a shutout into the third period before Lightning forward Ross Colton scored with 6:48 remaining. Corey Perry was credited with the tying goal at 17:12 after a goalmouth scramble.
The Lightning outshot the Knights 17-1 in the third period.
Brayden Point, Steven Stamkos and Colton scored in the shootout for the Lightning.
Howden, who was drafted by the Lightning in the first round of the 2016 draft, opened the scoring at 5:25 of the first period when he deposited a rebound past goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy. It was Howden’s sixth goal, half of which have come against his former teams.
Carrier put the Knights ahead 2-0 with 5:04 remaining in the second period, as the fourth line outworked Tampa Bay down low and his shot deflected off a Lightning defender.
The Knights were without two players for the finale of their road trip. Center Chandler Stephenson, the team’s leading scorer, and defenseman Dylan Coghlan were both unavailable because of COVID-19 protocol, the team announced.
