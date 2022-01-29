Golden Knights end road trip with victory over Lightning

Brett Howden and William Carrier each finished with a goal and an assist, and the Golden Knights knocked off the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) makes a save on a shot by Tampa Bay Lightning center Ross Colton (79) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa Bay Lightning center Ross Colton (79) knocks down Vegas Golden Knights center Mattias Janmark (26) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Cal Foote (52) and Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) reach for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) celebrates with the bench after his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) eludes Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) breaks out ahead of Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) makes a save as Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) checks Vegas Golden Knights center Nolan Patrick (41) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) moves the puck past Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Maroon (14) moves the puck ahead of Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton (17) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa Bay Lightning center Ross Colton (79) breaks out past Vegas Golden Knights right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) and defenseman Ben Hutton (17) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Brett Howden and William Carrier each finished with a goal and an assist, and the Golden Knights beat the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 in a shootout Saturday at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Mark Stone scored in the seventh round of the shootout to win it after Nicolas Roy, Shea Theodore, William Karlsson also were successful on their attempts.

The Knights finished their difficult four-game road trip through the southeast with five of a possible eight points.

Goalie Robin Lehner carried a shutout into the third period before Lightning forward Ross Colton scored with 6:48 remaining. Corey Perry was credited with the tying goal at 17:12 after a goalmouth scramble.

The Lightning outshot the Knights 17-1 in the third period.

Brayden Point, Steven Stamkos and Colton scored in the shootout for the Lightning.

Howden, who was drafted by the Lightning in the first round of the 2016 draft, opened the scoring at 5:25 of the first period when he deposited a rebound past goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy. It was Howden’s sixth goal, half of which have come against his former teams.

Carrier put the Knights ahead 2-0 with 5:04 remaining in the second period, as the fourth line outworked Tampa Bay down low and his shot deflected off a Lightning defender.

The Knights were without two players for the finale of their road trip. Center Chandler Stephenson, the team’s leading scorer, and defenseman Dylan Coghlan were both unavailable because of COVID-19 protocol, the team announced.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.