Golden Knights end trip with rout of Florida Panthers

Forward Mark Stone had two goals and three assists to power the Golden Knights to a 7-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Thursday at Sunrise, Florida.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) scores a goal against Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, center right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) skates with the puck as Florida Panthers defenseman Mike Matheson (19) pursues during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Florida Panthers center Dominic Toninato (14) and Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) go for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) falls to the ice as Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Florida Panthers defenseman Mike Matheson (19) and Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) chase the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier, left skates with the puck as Florida Panthers defenseman Mike Matheson (19) pursues during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Florida Panthers left wing Mike Hoffman (68) celebrates with left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) and right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Sunrise, Fla. Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) looks on. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Florida Panthers defenseman Anton Stralman (6), right, defends against Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Florida Panthers right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) collides with Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, bottom, during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, right, defends the goal as Florida Panthers center Vincent Trocheck (21) watches the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

SUNRISE, Fla. — Mark Stone tied a career-high with five points, and the Golden Knights routed the Florida Panthers 7-2 on Thursday at BB&T Center with their highest-scoring game of the season.

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury earned his 460th win, giving him the fifth-most all time. The Knights wrapped up their four-game road trip after their bye 3-1.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

