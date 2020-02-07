Golden Knights end trip with rout of Florida Panthers
Forward Mark Stone had two goals and three assists to power the Golden Knights to a 7-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Thursday at Sunrise, Florida.
SUNRISE, Fla. — Mark Stone tied a career-high with five points, and the Golden Knights routed the Florida Panthers 7-2 on Thursday at BB&T Center with their highest-scoring game of the season.
Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury earned his 460th win, giving him the fifth-most all time. The Knights wrapped up their four-game road trip after their bye 3-1.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.