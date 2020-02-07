51°F
Golden Knights end trip with rout of Florida Panthers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 6, 2020 - 6:38 pm
 

SUNRISE, Fla. — Mark Stone tied a career-high with five points, and the Golden Knights routed the Florida Panthers 7-2 on Thursday at BB&T Center with their highest-scoring game of the season.

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury earned his 460th win, giving him the fifth-most all time. The Knights wrapped up their four-game road trip after their bye 3-1.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

