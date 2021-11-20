Golden Knights excited about future of No. 1 draft pick

Michigan sophomore winger Brendan Brisson, the Golden Knights’ first-round pick in 2020, has developed into one of college hockey’s top goal scorers.

Michigan's Brendan Brisson (19) skates down the ice during an NCAA college Big Ten hockey tournament game against Ohio State, Sunday, March 14, 2021, at the Compton Family Ice Arena in South Bend, Ind. (Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune via AP)

University of Michigan sophomore Brendan Brisson (Credit: Michigan Photography)

Brendan Brisson had an area of his backyard growing up in Manhattan Beach, California, where he could shoot as many pucks as he wanted.

That’s where he first honed the skill that helps make him one of the Golden Knights’ top prospects.

But it wasn’t until a couple of years ago when Brisson played juniors in the United States Hockey League that he realized his one-timer was unique.

“I knew that was something that I had that I could use to produce,” Brisson said. “I’m still working on it. Guys are going to block it. I’m just focusing on getting into lanes that I can shoot the puck and never really being satisfied with it no matter how many times I’m going to score.”

Brisson, the Knights’ first-round pick in 2020, is one of college hockey’s top goal scorers thanks to his heavy shot and quick release.

Brendan Brisson with the go-ahead goal from Thomas Bordeleau, Michigan 3, Minnesota State 2 pic.twitter.com/7vkV5Rv8mv — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 16, 2021

The sophomore winger helped Michigan climb to No. 1 in the national rankings entering this weekend’s series against No. 14 Notre Dame, and his fast start has Knights fans looking ahead to the day when he is ready to jump to professional hockey.

“We have been really encouraged with Brendan’s development,” general manager Kelly McCrimmon said. “He’s enjoying a great season on one of college hockey’s top teams. What we like about his game is the progression. He’s really improving at a rapid rate.”

On a Wolverines team that features seven first-round picks, including four of the top five selections in the 2021 draft, Brisson ranks second with nine goals in 13 games after he scored in Friday’s 3-2 overtime loss to Notre Dame. That doesn’t include a hat trick against Bowling Green in an exhibition game Oct. 2.

Brisson scored a spectacular between-the-legs goal Oct. 15 against Minnesota-Duluth that was No. 4 on the “SportsCenter” top 10 plays of the day, and his four game-winning goals lead the country through Friday.

But it’s the left-hander’s drives from his off wing on the power play that have become his calling card.

“He’s certainly dangerous,” Wisconsin coach Tony Granato said. “If he gets it, he’s ripping it.”

Brisson tops Michigan in shots on goal, and nearly half of his goals have come on the power play. With Brisson stationed primarily in the right circle on the top unit, the high-powered Wolverines were clicking at 32.7 percent with the man advantage after Friday.

Brendan Brisson is just LETHAL from that spot! pic.twitter.com/8neipgEKWH — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 23, 2021

As a freshman, Brisson produced a team-high 10 goals, with seven of his 21 points coming on the power play.

“Anytime he gets a chance to shoot the puck from that spot, he’s got a chance to score unless you completely take that away,” Michigan coach Mel Pearson said. “We need a goal, and it seems like he’s the guy we go to. Especially on the power play.”

Brisson, who turned 20 last month, attended the Knights’ game against the Red Wings on Nov. 7 in Detroit and met with members of the organization.

“Just being there live, it fired me up a little bit extra,” Brisson said.

That game was three days after the Knights acquired center Jack Eichel from Buffalo. Brisson’s father, Pat, is a high-profile hockey agent and represents Eichel, among others.

Brisson said his father did not give him any inside information about the deal before it was finalized, and he tried not to think about the possibility of being included. Ultimately, forward Alex Tuch and former first-round pick Peyton Krebs headed to the Sabres along with two future draft picks, while Brisson remained in the organization that took him 29th overall.

“I’m more than happy that I stayed in Vegas and can’t wait to get there and help the team win games,” Brisson said. “All growing up, (Eichel) and (Lightning forward Nikita) Kucherov are guys I always loved watching. To get the chance to be in the same locker room with him gets me excited, too.”

While Brisson’s shot appears close to NHL ready, he continues to work on his skating and explosiveness.

Brisson one-timer is just lethal! pic.twitter.com/2roQ9UNCUg — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 10, 2021

The Wolverines are favored to win the Big Ten Conference title and national championship, and Brisson said he will assess whether he is ready to turn pro after the season.

The Knights hold Brisson’s rights until Aug. 15, 2024, and are in no rush to sign him to an entry-level contract.

“I haven’t thought about any of that as of right now,” Brisson said. “When I’m ready to play in Vegas, when Vegas wants me, I’m going to go. I don’t really have a time frame on it.”

