Golden Knights expect key defenseman back against Blues on Saturday

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) scores against Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Spenc ...
Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) scores against Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Spencer Knight (30) to win the shootout period of their NHL game at the T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 02, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 10, 2026 - 2:30 pm
 

Defenseman Shea Theodore is expected back in the lineup when the Vegas Golden Knights face the St. Louis Blues in a 7 p.m. game Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

Coach Bruce Cassidy said Theodore is officially a game-time decision, but he expects him to be on the ice and paired with Jeremy Lauzon.

Theodore has not played since Dec. 13 due to an upper-body injury.

Forward Brandon Saad will be out of the lineup with an injury and is considered day to day. He will be replaced Saturday night by Cole Reinhardt on the fourth line.

Goaltender Carter Hart is week to week after exiting Thursday’s win with a lower-body injury. Akira Schmid will start against the Blues and be backed up by Carl Lindbom, who has been recalled from Henderson of the AHL.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

