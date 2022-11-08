Golden Knights extend winning streak to 8 games
Left wing Reilly Smith scored in overtime during his 700th NHL game, and the Golden Knights defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Tuesday night at Scotiabank Arena.
The win was the Knights’ eighth straight, tied for the second-longest winning streak in team history. Smith also tied the game with 8:17 left in the third period with a short-handed goal.
Centers Nicolas Roy and Jack Eichel also scored.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
