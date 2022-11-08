Golden Knights extend winning streak to 8 games

Reilly Smith scored in overtime during his 700th NHL game, and the Golden Knights defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night for their eighth straight win.

Vegas Golden Knights forward William Carrier (28) steals the puck from Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Rasmus Sandin (38) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) hits Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) on top of Maple Leafs forward Alexander Kerfoot (15) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Erik Kallgren (50) makes a save on Vegas Golden Knights forward William Carrier (28) as Maple Leafs forward Calle Jarnkrok (19) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) and Vegas Golden Knights forward Nicolas Roy (10) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares (91) and Vegas Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson (20) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a save against Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares (91) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson (20) checks Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman TJ Brodie (78) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Erik Kallgren (50) makes a save as Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone (61) looks for the rebound during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Pierre Engvall (47) battles for the puck with Vegas Golden Knights forward William Karlsson (71) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) tries a wrap around as Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) and defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) defend during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) tries a wrap around as Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Pierre Engvall (47) and Vegas Golden Knights forward Michael Amadio (22) chase the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitchell Marner (16) celebrates his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Maple Leafs forward David Kampf (64) carries the puck between Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) and defenseman Shea Theodore (27) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Left wing Reilly Smith scored in overtime during his 700th NHL game, and the Golden Knights defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Tuesday night at Scotiabank Arena.

The win was the Knights’ eighth straight, tied for the second-longest winning streak in team history. Smith also tied the game with 8:17 left in the third period with a short-handed goal.

Centers Nicolas Roy and Jack Eichel also scored.

