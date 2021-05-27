Golden Knights fail again in bid to win series, headed to Game 7

Wild forward Ryan Hartman scored early in the third period to break a tie, and the Golden Knights lost to Minnesota on Wednesday in Game 6 at Xcel Energy Center.

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Wild forward Ryan Hartman scored early in the third period to break the deadlock, and the Golden Knights lost 3-0 to Minnesota on Wednesday in Game 6 at Xcel Energy Center.

The best-of-seven West Division first-round playoff series is tied 3-3, with the deciding game set for 6 p.m. Friday at T-Mobile Arena. Colorado awaits the winner.

The Knights missed a second straight opportunity to eliminate the Wild and will play a Game 7 after holding a 3-1 series lead for the third straight postseason. They are 1-1 in those situations, losing to San Jose in 2019 and beating Vancouver last season in the second round.

Kevin Fiala added a power-play goal in the third period after he set up Hartman for the go-ahead score at 4:21 of the third during a two-on-one break. Nick Bjugstad tacked on a late goal for the Wild.

Chandler Stephenson appeared to tie the score at 1 for the Knights with 11:05 remaining, but the goal was wiped out for goaltender interference on Alex Tuch. The Knights unsuccessfully challenged after winning two coach’s challenges during their road victories in Game 3 and 4.

Marc-Andre Fleury started for the Knights, who were without defenseman Brayden McNabb (COVID protocols) and forward Ryan Reaves (undisclosed).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

