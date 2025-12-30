Golden Knights fall behind 5-0, lose to Wild

The Golden Knights were drubbed over the first two periods in dropping a 5-2 decision to the Minnesota Wild.

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) is undercut by Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) as Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) looks to Edmonton Oilers left wing Viktor Arvidsson (33) with the puck during the third period in their NHL game at the T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights tied their season-high in goals allowed for the second straight game in a 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena on Monday night.

Minnesota scored on its first shift of the game, then did so again on its first shift of the second period, as part of a five-goal onslaught through two periods.

Goaltender Carter Hart was pulled after allowing five goals on 12 shots. Akira Schmid stopped all 15 shots he faced in relief.

Brayden McNabb and Mark Stone scored for the Knights (17-9-11), who lost 6-5 in a shootout to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday and dropped to 1-1-1 during a four-game homestand.

The Knights played with 11 forwards for a majority of the game. Center Tomas Hertl was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct for boarding Wild center Ryan Hartman 2:13 into the game.

Wild left wing Marcus Johansson had a goal and three assists. Minnesota (24-10-6) had five players score at least two points.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

