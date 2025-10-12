Golden Knights fall in OT, settle for point against Kraken
Jared McCann scored on a rebound with 3.8 seconds remaining in overtime, and the Golden Knights lost to the Kraken 2-1 on Saturday night at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.
Pavel Dorofeyev scored the tying goal 4:11 into the third period for the Knights (1-0-2). It was his league-best fifth goal and fourth on the power play. His teammates have combined for five goals in three games.
The Knights, who played their third game in four days, have gone past regulation in every game to open the season.
Goaltender Adin Hill bounced back from a shaky performance in the season opener to finish with 20 saves. He had six saves in overtime after facing a total of six shots in the second and third periods combined.
Matty Beniers scored in the first period for Seattle, and Joey Daccord made 26 stops to help the Kraken move to 2-0.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
