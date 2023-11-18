Golden Knights fall in OT to Flyers

Sean Couturier scored one minute into the overtime for the Flyers, and the Golden Knights lost a Saturday matinee in Philadelphia.

Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy, right, tries to get past Philadelphia Flyers' Louie Belpedio during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Sean Couturier scored one minute into the overtime for the Flyers, and the Golden Knights lost 4-3 during a Saturday matinee at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

The Knights have lost two of the first three on their five-game road trip, which continues Sunday at Pittsburgh.

Jonathan Marchessault scored twice in the second period to help the Knights rally from 2-0 and 3-2 deficits. His first goal came after a backhand spin move, and he tied the game at 3 on a wrist shot with 54.2 seconds left during a five-on-three power play.

William Karlsson also scored in the second period for the Knights.

Owen Tippett and Tyson Foerster had power-play goals for the Flyers, and defenseman Sean Walker also scored in a wild second period when the teams combined for five goals and 23 penalty minutes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.