Golden Knights fall in OT to Flyers
Sean Couturier scored one minute into the overtime for the Flyers, and the Golden Knights lost 4-3 during a Saturday matinee at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.
The Knights have lost two of the first three on their five-game road trip, which continues Sunday at Pittsburgh.
Jonathan Marchessault scored twice in the second period to help the Knights rally from 2-0 and 3-2 deficits. His first goal came after a backhand spin move, and he tied the game at 3 on a wrist shot with 54.2 seconds left during a five-on-three power play.
William Karlsson also scored in the second period for the Knights.
Owen Tippett and Tyson Foerster had power-play goals for the Flyers, and defenseman Sean Walker also scored in a wild second period when the teams combined for five goals and 23 penalty minutes.
