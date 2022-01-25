Golden Knights fall in overtime to Hurricanes
The Golden Knights battled back from a two-goal deficit before losing 4-3 to the Carolina Hurricanes in overtime on Tuesday at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.
The Knights saw their franchise-record, seven-game road winning streak snapped despite right wing Mark Stone returning from COVID-19 protocol after missing the past two games. Defenseman Zach Whitecloud (back) also was back in the lineup.
Sebastian Aho scored with 1:11 remaining in the extra session for Carolina, which led 2-0 in the second period and 3-1 in the third before the Knights rallied against the league’s top-ranked defense.
Brett Howden was credited with his fifth goal with 6:52 remaining in the third period to cut the Hurricanes lead to 3-2 before defenseman Nic Hague beat Carolina goalie Frederik Andersen from the top of the slot for the tying goal with 2:30 remaining.
Goalie Laurent Brossoit made his first start for the Knights since Jan. 2 after returning from an upper-body injury. Carolina went ahead 1-0 in the second period on Nino Niederreiter’s rebound goal, and Vincent Trocheck scored off the rush 57 seconds later.
Aho scored a power-play goal in the third to put the Hurricanes on top 3-1 after the Knights were unable to capitalize on a pair of opportunities to tie the game.
Nolan Patrick finished with two points and cut the deficit to 2-1 at 18:15 of the second when he dragged the puck between his skates and sent a backhand past Andersen.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
