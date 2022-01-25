Golden Knights fall in overtime to Hurricanes

The Golden Knights battled back from a two-goal deficit before losing to the Carolina Hurricanes in overtime on Tuesday.

Vegas Golden Knights' Mattias Janmark, right, and Nicolas Roy (10) poke at the puck as it is covered by Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) with Hurricanes Tony DeAngelo (77) nearby during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Carolina Hurricanes' Martin Necas (88) loses control of the puck as Vegas Golden Knights' Mark Stone (61) takes it away during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Vegas Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar (55) is tied up by Carolina Hurricanes' Jordan Staal (11) as his shot is handled by goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy (10) brings the puck up the ice after taking it from Carolina Hurricanes' Derek Stepan (18) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Carolina Hurricanes' Jordan Staal (11) had his shot deflect off Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho (20) skates the puck up the ice with teammate Teuvo Teravainen (86) trailing on the play during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Carolina Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter (21) celebrates his goal with teammate Brendan Smith (7) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour, top right, speaks with Seth Jarvis, left, and Steven Lorentz (78) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) battles for the puck with Carolina Hurricanes' Brett Pesce (22) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

The Golden Knights battled back from a two-goal deficit before losing 4-3 to the Carolina Hurricanes in overtime on Tuesday at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The Knights saw their franchise-record, seven-game road winning streak snapped despite right wing Mark Stone returning from COVID-19 protocol after missing the past two games. Defenseman Zach Whitecloud (back) also was back in the lineup.

Sebastian Aho scored with 1:11 remaining in the extra session for Carolina, which led 2-0 in the second period and 3-1 in the third before the Knights rallied against the league’s top-ranked defense.

Brett Howden was credited with his fifth goal with 6:52 remaining in the third period to cut the Hurricanes lead to 3-2 before defenseman Nic Hague beat Carolina goalie Frederik Andersen from the top of the slot for the tying goal with 2:30 remaining.

Goalie Laurent Brossoit made his first start for the Knights since Jan. 2 after returning from an upper-body injury. Carolina went ahead 1-0 in the second period on Nino Niederreiter’s rebound goal, and Vincent Trocheck scored off the rush 57 seconds later.

Aho scored a power-play goal in the third to put the Hurricanes on top 3-1 after the Knights were unable to capitalize on a pair of opportunities to tie the game.

Nolan Patrick finished with two points and cut the deficit to 2-1 at 18:15 of the second when he dragged the puck between his skates and sent a backhand past Andersen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.