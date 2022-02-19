Golden Knights fall in overtime to Kings for 3rd straight loss

Los Angeles’ Adrian Kempe scored 2:18 into overtime Friday night, and the Golden Knights lost to the Kings in front of an announced crowd of 18,238 at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) and Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty (8) chase the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) and Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) vie for the puck after a faceoff during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) is congratulated after scoring against the Los Angeles Kings during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown (23) and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) chase the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Los Angeles Kings left wing Viktor Arvidsson (33) tries for a shot on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty (8) fires the puck past Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Olli Maatta (6), center Andreas Athanasiou (22) and right wing Dustin Brown (23) celebrate a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) shoots against Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty (8) and Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier vie for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) reaches for the puck against Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick gives up a goal to the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty shoots against the Los Angeles Kings during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

The Los Angeles Kings celebrate a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

If the Golden Knights thought making the playoffs was a given, they’re finding out that’s not the case.

Los Angeles’ Adrian Kempe scored 2:18 into overtime Friday, and the Knights lost to the Kings 4-3 in front of an announced crowd of 18,238 at T-Mobile Arena.

“I didn’t love our night,” coach Pete DeBoer said. “I’ll have to rewatch the game. We did a few good things and found a way to scrape out a point, but it wasn’t our finest effort.”

Max Pacioretty finished with two goals and Reilly Smith also scored for the Knights, who lost their third straight game (0-2-1).

Jack Eichel, who debuted Wednesday after artificial disk replacement surgery on his neck in November, picked up an assist on Pacioretty’s second goal for his first point with the Knights.

Kempe had two goals for the Kings, and Philipp Danault tied the score at 3 on a breakaway late in the second period to set a career high with his 14th goal.

Andreas Athanasiou also scored in the first period for Los Angeles.

Goalie Laurent Brossoit appeared in his 100th career game and made 27 saves.

The Knights fell to 14-11-3 at home.

“They were hungrier,” DeBoer said. “It’s one thing to be in defensive position and another to lose all the puck battles. We’ve got to get used to the fact we’re in a battle for positioning to the finish.”

Here’s three takeaways from the game:

1. Old is new

The Knights went back to some familiar line combinations to break out of their scoring slump.

The Misfit Line of William Karlsson, Jonathan Marchessault and Smith was back together after being broken up for Wednesday’s game against Colorado.

Smith finished off an odd-man rush with Marchessault after barely staying onside to put the Knights ahead 2-0 with 4:54 left in the first period. It was Smith’s third goal in five games after he went all of January without scoring.

Pacioretty was back skating with Chandler Stephenson, who made a successful move to right wing on the first line. And the third line featured Nicolas Roy centering Mattias Janmark and Evgenii Dadonov.

2. Pacioretty ends scoring slide

Pacioretty hadn’t scored since his two-goal game Dec. 14 at Boston and showed up at the morning skate with white tape on his stick, presumably in an effort to change his luck.

His goal in the first period ended a 147:57 scoreless streak for the Knights and snapped an 11-game goal drought.

It also was the Knights’ second power-play goal in their past 21 opportunities.

Pacioretty registered his fifth multigoal game this season at 6:33 of the second period when his shot clanked the post, went off the back of Kings goalie Jonathan Quick and trickled over the line for a 3-2 lead.

“It’s been a long time obviously with my injury,” Pacioretty said. “Rehabbing and coming back, I didn’t feel too confident in my game. Jack, same thing. It’s kind of a line of guys trying to find their game.”

3. Tight race

The Knights played their 50th game and remain in second place with 60 points.

But if they look in the rearview mirror, they have company.

Edmonton sits three points back with two games in hand on the Knights, and Los Angeles also has 57 points having played one fewer game.

Anaheim is also within striking distance of the suddenly slumping Knights.

“It’s frustrating,” defenseman Shea Theodore said. “We just have to do a better job of winning the battles and be harder on the puck.”

