Golden Knights fall into tie for 1st place with Avalanche

The Golden Knights allowed four goals in the second period and suffered their worst loss of the season Thursday night against the Colorado Avalanche.

The puck passes Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) for a goal as Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) and Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) move into the play in the second period of an NHL hockey game in Denver, Thursday, March 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) scores against Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Denver, Thursday, March 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) reacts after Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) scored in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Denver, Thursday, March 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)

Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) skates past Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) and Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) as they celebrate Pacioretty's goal in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Denver, Thursday, March 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews (7) and Sam Girard, left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) and right wing Valeri Nichushkin congratulate right wing Joonas Donskoi after Donskoi's goal in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights in Denver, Thursday, March 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)

The Colorado Avalanche and the Vegas Golden Knights observe a moment of silence before an NHL hockey game in Denver, Thursday, March 25, 2021, for 10 people killed in a mass shooting at a supermarket in Boulder, Colo., on Monday. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)

Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) chips the puck past Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) to Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) who scored on the play in the second period of an NHL hockey game in Denver, Thursday, March 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) stick-checks Colorado Avalanche center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) as Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) skates to the puck in the second period of an NHL hockey game in Denver, Thursday, March 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)

DENVER — The Golden Knights allowed four goals in the second period and suffered their worst loss of the season in a 5-1 setback to the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday at Ball Arena.

Max Pacioretty returned after a two-game absence and scored his team-leading 17th goal in the opening minute of the first period, but the Knights’ offense was held in check the remainder of the game.

The Knights (22-8-1, 45 points) dropped into a tie for first place in the West Division with Colorado (21-8-3, 45 points). The Avalanche extended their points streak to nine games.

The finale of the two-game series is Saturday in Denver.

Marc-Andre Fleury dropped his second consecutive start and allowed a season high in goals. He remained two victories shy of tying Ed Belfour for fourth on the all-time list.

The Avalanche played their first home game since Monday’s mass shooting at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, and wore special jerseys during warmups to honor the 10 people who were killed.

Gabriel Landeskog, Cale Makar and J.T. Compher each finished with a goal and an assist for Colorado. Avalanche center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare added a goal in the third period against his former club.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.