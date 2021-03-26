Golden Knights fall into tie for 1st place with Avalanche
The Golden Knights allowed four goals in the second period and suffered their worst loss of the season Thursday night against the Colorado Avalanche.
DENVER — The Golden Knights allowed four goals in the second period and suffered their worst loss of the season in a 5-1 setback to the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday at Ball Arena.
Max Pacioretty returned after a two-game absence and scored his team-leading 17th goal in the opening minute of the first period, but the Knights’ offense was held in check the remainder of the game.
The Knights (22-8-1, 45 points) dropped into a tie for first place in the West Division with Colorado (21-8-3, 45 points). The Avalanche extended their points streak to nine games.
The finale of the two-game series is Saturday in Denver.
Marc-Andre Fleury dropped his second consecutive start and allowed a season high in goals. He remained two victories shy of tying Ed Belfour for fourth on the all-time list.
The Avalanche played their first home game since Monday’s mass shooting at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, and wore special jerseys during warmups to honor the 10 people who were killed.
Gabriel Landeskog, Cale Makar and J.T. Compher each finished with a goal and an assist for Colorado. Avalanche center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare added a goal in the third period against his former club.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.