Golden Knights fall to Canadiens in OT

Josh Anderson scored with 7:07 left in overtime, and the Golden Knights lost to the Montreal Canadiens on Friday in Game 3 of their Stanley Cup semifinals series.

Josh Anderson scored two goals, including the winner with 7:07 left in overtime, and the Golden Knights lost 3-2 to the Canadiens on Friday in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup semifinals at Bell Centre in Montreal.

The Canadiens lead the best-of-seven series 2-1, with Game 4 scheduled for Sunday.

Marc-Andre Fleury made his 161st career playoff appearance, tying Ed Belfour for third place on the NHL’s all-time list among goaltenders.

But Fleury misplayed a puck behind his net, leading to Anderson’s tying goal with 1:55 remaining in regulation.

Alex Pietrangelo, who had both goals in the Game 2 loss, continued his stellar play with the go-ahead goal early in the third period. The defenseman jumped into the rush and beat Canadiens goalie Carey Price with a wrist shot from the high slot 2:22 into the period.

The Knights flexed their muscles early against Montreal and finished with lopsided advantages in shots on goal and scoring chances. Their forechecking pressure forced the Canadiens into several giveaways, including one by Eric Staal in the second period that led to Nicolas Roy’s goal at 3:16 of the second period.

The lead lasted 38 seconds, as Montreal rookie Cole Caufield got behind the Knights defense and beat Fleury on a breakaway for his second goal of the series.

The Canadiens played without interim coach Dominique Ducharme, who tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed into league protocol. Assistant Luke Richardson took over duties on the bench and was assisted by Alex Burrows and Sean Burke.

