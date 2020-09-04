92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Golden Knights

Golden Knights fall to Canucks, face Game 7 on Friday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 3, 2020 - 9:16 pm
 
Updated September 3, 2020 - 9:26 pm

Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko stole the show for the second straight game, and the Golden Knights lost 4-0 to the Canucks on Thursday night in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals.

Demko made 48 saves and has allowed one goal in the past two games.

The best-of-seven series wraps up starting at 6 p.m. Friday (NBCSN) at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. The Knights squandered a 3-1 series lead against San Jose in the conference quarterfinals in 2019.

J.T. Miller and Quinn Hughes each had a goal and an assist for the Canucks. Jake Virtanen opened the scoring for Vancouver at 2:50 of the first period, and Bo Horvat finished it with an empty-net goal.

Robin Lehner started for the Knights, but coach Pete DeBoer faces a decision whether to start Marc-Andre Fleury after two straight losses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Gov. Sisolak says ‘long way to go’ before COVID conquered
Gov. Sisolak says ‘long way to go’ before COVID conquered
2
Raiderettes get a new look for Las Vegas
Raiderettes get a new look for Las Vegas
3
Some Nevada evictions can still proceed despite moratorium
Some Nevada evictions can still proceed despite moratorium
4
Longtime Las Vegas exotic pets dealer Ken Foose dies
Longtime Las Vegas exotic pets dealer Ken Foose dies
5
2 Las Vegas residents face kidnapping, sex assault charges
2 Las Vegas residents face kidnapping, sex assault charges
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST