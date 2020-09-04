Golden Knights fall to Canucks, face Game 7 on Friday
Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko stole the show for the second straight game, and the Golden Knights lost 4-0 to the Canucks in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals.
Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko stole the show for the second straight game, and the Golden Knights lost 4-0 to the Canucks on Thursday night in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals.
Demko made 48 saves and has allowed one goal in the past two games.
The best-of-seven series wraps up starting at 6 p.m. Friday (NBCSN) at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. The Knights squandered a 3-1 series lead against San Jose in the conference quarterfinals in 2019.
J.T. Miller and Quinn Hughes each had a goal and an assist for the Canucks. Jake Virtanen opened the scoring for Vancouver at 2:50 of the first period, and Bo Horvat finished it with an empty-net goal.
Robin Lehner started for the Knights, but coach Pete DeBoer faces a decision whether to start Marc-Andre Fleury after two straight losses.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.
Series schedule
Game 1: Knights 5, Canucks 0
Game 2: Canucks 5, Knights 2
Game 3: Knights 3, Canucks 0
Game 4: Knights 5, Canucks 3
Game 5: Canucks 2, Knights 1
Game 6: Canucks 4, Knights 0
Game 7: 6 p.m., Friday (NBCSN)