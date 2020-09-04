Golden Knights fall to Canucks, face Game 7 on Friday

Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko stole the show for the second straight game, and the Golden Knights lost 4-0 to the Canucks in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals.

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) makes a save on Vegas Golden Knights' Paul Stastny (26) as Canucks' Christopher Tanev (8) defends during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Canucks' J.T. Miller (9) and Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Tuch (89) reach for the puck during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Canucks' Tyler Motte (64) is stopped by Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner (90) as Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt (88) defends during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35), Vegas Golden Knights' Paul Stastny (26) and Canucks' Quinn Hughes (43) look for the puck after a rebound during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) makes a save on Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith (19) as Canucks' Troy Stecher (51) and Tyler Myers (57) defend during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) makes a save on Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Tuch (89) as Canucks' Troy Stecher (51) lies on the ice during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) makes a save as Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson (71) and Canucks' Quinn Hughes (43) look for the rebound during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Canucks' Brock Boeser (6) and Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault (81) vie for the puck during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Canucks' Tyler Toffoli (73) is stopped by Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner (90) as Golden Knights' Paul Stastny (26), Zach Whitecloud (2) and Nick Holden (22) defend during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Canucks' Troy Stecher (51) checks Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault (81) during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Canucks players celebrate a goal as Vegas Golden Knights William Carrier (28) looks on during first-period NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff action in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) makes a save against Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith (19) during first-period NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff action in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) makes a save against Vegas Golden Knights' Nick Cousins (21) as Canucks' Adam Gaudette (88) defends during first-period NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff action in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Canucks' Elias Pettersson (40) is stopped by Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner (90) as Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb (3) defends during first-period NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff action in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Canucks' Brock Boeser (6) is checked by Vegas Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb (3) during first-period NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff action in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko stole the show for the second straight game, and the Golden Knights lost 4-0 to the Canucks on Thursday night in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals.

Demko made 48 saves and has allowed one goal in the past two games.

The best-of-seven series wraps up starting at 6 p.m. Friday (NBCSN) at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. The Knights squandered a 3-1 series lead against San Jose in the conference quarterfinals in 2019.

J.T. Miller and Quinn Hughes each had a goal and an assist for the Canucks. Jake Virtanen opened the scoring for Vancouver at 2:50 of the first period, and Bo Horvat finished it with an empty-net goal.

Robin Lehner started for the Knights, but coach Pete DeBoer faces a decision whether to start Marc-Andre Fleury after two straight losses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

