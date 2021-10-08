Golden Knights fall to Coyotes in final preseason home game

Center Travis Boyd and right wings Christian Fischer and Andrew Ladd scored, and the Arizona Coyotes defeated the Golden Knights on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) attempts to score a goal while Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) eyes the puck and defenseman Victor Soderstrom (77) guards the net during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights left wing Peyton Krebs (18) and right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) skate to defend while Coyotes defenseman Jason Demers (55) passes during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) makes a shot on goal as Coyotes defenseman Victor Soderstrom (77) reaches to block during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) loses control of the puck to Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun (6) during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) saves a shot on goal by Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) and Coyotes forward Liam O'Brien hit the ice in a fight during the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) and Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller (9) skate for the puck during the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) lets in a goal shot by Coyotes left wing Antoine Roussel (26) during the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) looks up as Coyotes defenseman Victor Soderstrom (77) and Coyotes left wing Antoine Roussel (26) celebrate a scored goal during the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) blocks a punch from Coyotes left wing Lawson Crouse (67) during the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coyotes left wing Antoine Roussel (26) attempts to shoot a goal as Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) is about to save the shot and Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) defends during the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coyotes center Jay Beagle (83) takes a shot on Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) as Golden Knights center Gage Quinney (72) reaches to block during the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights planned to use their final two preseason games as dress rehearsals before their opener against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday.

Their first one Thursday showed they still have work to do before their fifth campaign begins. The Knights lost 3-1 to the Arizona Coyotes in front of an announced crowd of 16,883 in their last preseason game at T-Mobile Arena.

Center Travis Boyd and right wings Christian Fischer and Andrew Ladd scored for Arizona, and goaltender Karel Vejmelka made 25 saves. Center William Karlsson scored the Knights’ lone goal in the second period.

The team wraps up its preseason schedule Saturday at San Jose.

“(We’re) still knocking a little bit of rust off,” center Chandler Stephenson said. “Things have to start getting better. Got to start cleaning some things up. Got a new forecheck and got to kind of get that down. It’s still new to guys. I think once we clean that up and kind of get guys back in and whatnot we’ll be fine.”

Here are three takeaways from the loss:

1. Disjointed performance

The Knights were not their sharpest Thursday.

They were outchanced 24-19 at five-on-five. The team had a 14-5 edge in shot attempts when the top line of left wing Max Pacioretty, center Chandler Stephenson and right wing Mark Stone was on the ice, and Arizona led 36-27 when they were not.

It was a disappointing outcome given the Knights’ projected second and third lines played as well. The team is adjusting the way it forechecks in the neutral zone in the hopes of creating more turnovers, but coach Pete DeBoer said that wasn’t a factor in the performance.

“You’ve got to break teams down with a little bit of a shot mentality,” DeBoer said. “You can’t look for the perfect play every time. I think that was a story for us. I think we had some good zone time, particularly early, a couple shifts as the game went on. But when you skate off the ice and you don’t have a shot on net, it doesn’t matter if you rolled around there for 30, 40 seconds.”

2. Power play clicks

The Knights haven’t scored a power-play count that counts since June 6, in Game 4 of their second-round series against Colorado.

It’s still been notable to see the team playing with more confidence this preseason. That continued Thursday when the Knights had two good looking power plays (out of three) and scored on one.

They had six shots on goal during their first but were unable to beat Vejmelka. They scored 10 seconds into their second off a memorable passing play, with Stephenson finding Karlsson with a diagonal pass across the offensive zone.

The Knights need to show they can maintain that level of play once the games matter. But they’ve shown encouraging signs so far.

“We’d rather have it this way than struggling,” Karlsson said. “As long as you’re creating chances you’re doing something well. Hopefully we can keep that going.”

3. DiLiberatore shows well

Knights defenseman Peter DiLiberatore was given his third preseason game Thursday despite being in Silver Knights camp all week and playing a preseason game in Tucson, Arizona, on Wednesday.

He wasn’t thrown into the lineup, either. He was partnered with Alex Pietrangelo on the first pair with Alec Martinez getting a night off.

The 21-year-old did well with the opportunity. He put three shots on goal, and made a stretch pass late in the second period that led to left wing Max Pacioretty drawing a slashing call.

The performance was something the 2018 sixth-round pick can build upon as he enters his first full pro season.

“I think I stuck to my game and I think I did it to the best of my ability,” DiLiberatore said. “I didn’t try and do too much outside the box. I just tried to do what I do best. I think I represented myself pretty well.”

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.